Bhad Bhabie Photographed Hugging & Kissing Abusive Boyfriend At L.A. Restaurant

On Saturday (July 20), the TMZ Celebrity Tour bus was driving by the Avra restaurant when several onlookers captured Bhad Bhabie and LeVaughn engaged in some serious public display of affection.

Bhad Bhabie—real name Danielle Bregoli—was photographed hugging and kissing her allegedly abusive boyfriend, LeVaughn, over the weekend.

Bhad Bhabie Seen Hugging, Kissing Boyfriend Le Vaughn After Beating | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/czzvFXDhvz — TMZ (@TMZ) July 21, 2024

Earlier this month, Bhad Bhabie posted a surveillance video allegedly featuring an altercation with LeVaughn. The clip was captured at 4:30 a.m. local time on June 30 and shows Bhad Bhabie being thrown to the ground.

In another post, Bhad Bhabie claimed LeVaughn was trying to take their daughter, who born in March. She also said they ended the relationship in May.

“This man think he gonna take my daughter from me!!” she wrote. “Say what ever you want but tryna take my baby is crazy.”

⚠️TW | Bhad Bhabie was beaten by her baby dad last night y’all 🥺🙏🏾! pic.twitter.com/1noGLqLKbj — Saint (@spin4saint) July 7, 2024



In a follow-up post, Bhad Bhabie claimed LeVaughn was seeking help and downplayed the alleged abuse, claiming it doesn’t happen often.

“I love that man more than I love myself and it’s honestly really sad,” she said. “But unfortunately this is real life. I know the easy way out is to leave and that’s better said than done. This doesn’t happen this extreme often, but LV definitely has a problem. He’s going to get the help he needs.

“Right now there’s no room for mistakes. And he knows that. Who ever says they are there for me will b supportive of me no matter what I choose to do. Y’all know I give a mf hell but there’s no excuse for that at all what so ever.”

According to Bhad Bhabie, she shared the alleged abuse footage in the hopes Le aughn would seek help: “My point in sharing this wasn’t to attack him, it was for him to see what he does is wrong and too take accountability and make a REAL CHANGE.”

The photo arrives just days after Bhad Bhabie bragged about earning $57 million on OnlyFans.