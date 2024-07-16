Bhad Bhabie Flexes $57M In OnlyFans Earnings As Max Series Uncovers Teen Trauma

Tap in to check out the trailer for the new Max series Bhad Bhabie stars in entitled “Teen Torture Inc.”

Bhad Bhabie has revealed that her financial situation is thriving despite the fact that she may be navigating a tumultuous and abusive relationship.

According to a recent report from TMZ, Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, has disclosed her staggering earnings from OnlyFans, surpassing an impressive $57 million since 2021. Sources confirm the authenticity of these earnings, with receipts backing up the claims.

Bhad Bhabie previously claimed she earned $1 million in her first six hours on the platform—which is ironic, considering she joined OnlyFans six days after she turned 18 in 2021. It’s also worth noting that a significant portion of her income comes from direct messages rather than subscriptions, which illustrates connection with her fans’, who clearly value a personal connection with her.

This financial revelation comes on the heels of Bhad Bhabie publicizing an alleged domestic dispute with her ex-boyfriend and father of her child, LeVaughn. On July 7, the internet personality posted a surveillance video allegedly featuring an altercation with LeVaughn. The clip was captured at 4:30 a.m. local time on June 30 and shows Bhad Bhabie being thrown to the ground. She also shared images of her injuries, revealing a badly bruised eye and abrasions on her face.

⚠️TW | Bhad Bhabie was beaten by her baby dad last night y’all 🥺🙏🏾! pic.twitter.com/1noGLqLKbj — Saint (@spin4saint) July 7, 2024

The news of Bhad Bhabie snatching millions from the explicit social media content platform has also been swallowed into the saga of Max’s documentary series “Teen Torture Inc.,” which sheds light on her harrowing experience at the Turn-About Ranch rehabilitation center. The series, currently #4 on Max’s Top 10 U.S. shows, delves into the emotional scars she carries from her time there. Bhad Bhabie recently shared an Instagram post featuring a trailer from the series which captures her reflecting on her experience at the center.

“I can speak for myself when I say that I’m still dealing with the effects from my time spent at the camp I was sent to and kept at for six months at 13 years old,” she wrote. “I know there’s also thousands of other people who have suffered abuse mentally and physically at these places that are still suffering.

“These places aren’t a solution to fix your kid. Please do not send them there, they will come back with more trauma. If you don’t believe me, go watch Teen Torture Inc now on @StreamOnMax. Also, go follow and support organizations like @ICAPANetwork that are working hard to help get these places shut down.”