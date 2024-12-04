Bhad Bhabie Reveals Post-Cancer Treatment Baby Plans But Fans Have Concerns  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A video of Bhad Bhabie and her boyfriend Le Vaughn discussing their plans for kids after her cancer treatment has fans worried.

Bhad Bhabie is opening up about her future plans, revealing she wants to have more children with her boyfriend, Le Vaughn, once her cancer treatments are over.

A video surfaced online Tuesday (December 3), in which Le Vaughn asks Bhad Bhabie if she wants more children. When she said she wanted to have two more, Le Vaughn asked when.

She replied, “After my treatment,” prompting Le Vaughn to ask her to clarify what treatment.

“We gotta wait until after my medicine,” she said shakily.

However, the exchange left fans unsettled, particularly given Bhad Bhabie’s recent domestic abuse allegations, and her recent cancer diagnosis, leading many to voice their concerns on Instagram.

“That’s the look of an abused and scared woman in my opinion,” one worried user shared. “Prayers for her and her child.

Another questioned, “Am I the only one who is concerned for her at this point?” while a third added, “Not him asking ‘what treatment.’ he don’t know what she got going on?”

Bhad Bhabie accused Le Vaughn of domestic abuse over the summer, months after giving birth to her first child. She also shared graphic images of the alleged abuse.

“I love that man more than I love myself and it’s honestly really sad,” she wrote on Instagram. “But unfortunately this is real life. I know the easy way out is to leave and that’s better said than done. This doesn’t happen this extreme often, but LV definitely has a problem.”

She added,” My point in sharing this wasn’t to attack him, it was for him to see what he does is wrong and too take accountability and make a REAL CHANGE.”

Nonetheless, Bhad Bhabie claimed her daughter’s father was seeking help, and they later reconciled.