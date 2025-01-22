Bhad Bhabie Reveals Past Domestic Violence Amid Recent Nose Job 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Bhad Bhabie is defending her decision to get a nose job while battling cancer. She also denied her boyfriend, Le Vaughn, caused her gruesome facial injuries, revealing her recent cosmetic surgery.

On Tuesday (January 21), the 21-year-old shared graphic images of her new nose to her Instagram Stories.

Bhad Bhabie gets a nose job and apparently people think she getting abused, thoughts? pic.twitter.com/3egYPGKZof — Fiya Files (@FiyaFiles) January 22, 2025

“So swollen,” she wrote alongside the image, which featured her bruised black eyes.

Bhad Bhabie also pushed back after receiving criticism for getting a nose job.

‘Y’all it doesn’t matter if you liked my nose before,” she wrote. “This is my face. I didn’t like it so I fixed it.”

However, it appears her battered face sparked accusations that Bhad Bhabie’s boyfriend beat her up again, prompting the rapper and model to reveal previous domestic violence at the hands of former partners.

She shared a series of graphic images depicting injuries and scenes of carnage, including blood-soaked floors, in a since-deleted post.

According to Bhad Bhabie, she only shared the photos ” To make Lv feel a little better,’ about getting trolled.

“he’s not the only one who has put his hands on me,” she noted. “I have only had 3 men I took seriously and all of them put the hands on me. Maybe I am the problem. My ‘ex’ did this to me September 2022.”

Bhad Bhabie followed up on Instagram Live, claiming LV “is upset because y’all trying to make this about him.”

She explained that LV is “sensitive,” over abuse accusations because of their previous domestic violence incidents.

‘He’s obviously not proud of that time period of our life,” she explained. “He’s not proud of those things that were posted. So, anytime y’all make jokes or anything it just triggers him.”