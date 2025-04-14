Bhad Bhabie Posts Boyfriend Wearing “White Lives Matter” T-Shirt—Trolls Pounce

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Trolls are going after Bhad Bhabie over her latest post, but the post itself could be meant to troll her opps.

Bhad Bhabie has found herself on the receiving end of some nasty comments from social media trolls following her latest post with her abusive boyfriend.

On Monday (April 14), the former Atlantic Records rapper shared a carousel post on Instagram featuring photos with her boyfriend Le Vaughn. Along with the images capturing her revealing black lace outfit, a number of photos featured Le Vaughn wearing a T-shirt that read “white lives matter” across the back.

The comments on the post exploded with wild reactions from Bhad Bhabie’s fans and followers, who appeared collectively outraged by Le Vaughn’s shirt.

It’s worth mentioning that there were theories floating around in the comment section that Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn were cosplaying as Alabama Barker and Kanye West because they were trolling the pair over the controversy her diss track caused earlier this year. However, the majority of user responses teetered between outrage and disgust over the photos.

“White lives matter is insane for a black man to b wearing,” a user wrote in the comment section. Another user countered, “Lmaooo Bama and Kanye cosplay is HILARIOUS A LOT OF YOU ARE MISSING THE TROLL.”

However, it appears that there was no level of execution of the aforementioned slight that would suffice for some users, who were just outright turned off by the stunt.

“Ya Idgaf what they did it for,” a user wrote in part. “I’m unsubscribing to everythang. Dressing up like Kanye of all people is the dumbest s### I ever heard. This n#### just do too much fr.”

For context, West first introduced the “white lives matter” t-shirts during his Yeezy Season 9 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week in October 2022. Among his supporters who helped popularize the shirt was conservative media correspondent Candace Owens.

As it pertains to why Bhad Bhabie could be trolling West, it’s likely because of the AI-generated song scandal that put her in the hot seat and prompted Ye to release a message last month following the release of her “Ms. Whitman” diss track aimed at Barker. The song contains a sample of West and Ty Dolla $ign’s chart-topping song “Carnival.” According to Bhabie, someone from her own team secretly leaked an AI-generated Kanye West verse in an attempt to stir up hype for the remix.

“Someone on my team went live on my Instagram in the middle of the night and played the AI verse, so everybody thought it came from me,” she said. “But first of all, I’ve never even done a live like this where you can’t see my face. So why would I choose to do it now?”