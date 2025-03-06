Bhad Bhabie Claims Kanye West’s Wife Helped Clear Alabama Barker Diss Sample

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Bhad Bhabie kind of ate DDG up on this random Taco Tuesday stream between the OnlyFans and Kanye West sample clearance flexes.

DDG gave Bhad Bhabie the perfect opportunity to flex her wealth and connection to one of the most controversial artists of the year, thus far, during their recent Twitch stream.

During her appearance on the “Pink Dreads” rapper’s Taco Tuesday stream, the viral rapper-turned-entrepreneur broke down how she managed to get Kanye West to clear a sample for her Alabama Barker diss track “Ms Whitman.”

When asked how she got the clearance, Bhad Bhabie credited Kanye’s wife, Bianca Censori, for making it happen faster than she ever expected.

“Kanye [Kanye West] cleared it,” Bhad Bhabie said at first. “I reached out to Bianca [Bianca Censori], and I sent it to her, and she was like, ‘That’s fire.’ She was like, ‘Let me talk to him,’ and then she was like, ‘Give me 24 hours.’”

Apparently, it didn’t even take all of 30-minutes for Censori to work her magic, as Bhad Bhabie went on to tell DDG, “And then like 10 minutes later, she sent it to me. She was like, ‘He cleared it.’”

In the process of, Bhad Bhabie also addressed the AI-generated song scandal that put her in the hot seat and prompted Kanye himself to release a message. According to Bhabie, someone from her own team secretly leaked an AI-generated Kanye verse in an attempt to stir up hype for the remix.

“Someone on my team went live on my Instagram in the middle of the night and played the AI verse, so everybody thought it came from me,” she said. “But first of all, I’ve never even done a live like this where you can’t see my face. So why would I choose to do it now?”

Bhad Bhabie denied any involvement in the leak, claiming she was blindsided when fans and even Kanye himself called it out as artificial.

“People started coming at me because Kanye said, ‘Oh, that’s an AI verse,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, I know it’s an AI verse, but I’m not the one that leaked it,’” she said. “Someone did it thinking, like, ‘Oh, it will hype the song up.’”

Despite the controversy, Bhad Bhabie went on to prove why she’s unfazed by the criticswhen DDG asked about her biggest earnings day on OnlyFans.

“When we first started, I made a million dollars in six hours,” she told DDG. “And by the end of the day, it was at like four million. And now overall, the net on it is like 75.”

Check out the clip of DDG’s reaction to Bhad Bhabie revealing her OF earnings to him during the stream.