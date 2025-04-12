Bhad Bhabie Uncovers History Of Abuse By Mom’s Ex-Partner In Emotional Talk With Ari The Don

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Bhad Bhabie makes a shocking claim about her history of abuse as a child.

Bhad Bhabie has alleged that one of her mother’s ex-boyfriends perpetrated an egregious assault against her, which left her with lifelong trauma as a result.

During her recent appearance on Ari “The Don” Fletcher’s Dinner With The Don podcast, Bhad Bhabie opened up about her early home life with her mother—whom she rose to viral fame with following their appearance on the Dr. Phil show in 2016.

While describing her experience at the infamous Turn About Ranch children’s facility following her appearance on on the talk show. Bhad Bhabie revealed she was sexually assaulted by her mother’s ex-boyfriend. When asked if she was molested at the ranch, Bhad Bhabie denied it but uncovered an even more troubling admission.

“Not there, but in life? Twice,” Bhad Bhabie said.

As Bhad Bhabie continued, she detailed the years-long trend of abuse she faced while also revealing the pattern she fell into following the assaults.

“Well, I was molested by my mom’s ex-boyfriend from three to six and then I was molested by from 13 to 16. And then I had 30 year old boyfriends when I was 16, 17, 18.”

Bhad Bhabie went on to say that even though she reported the abuse, the man was not arrested and suggest authorities did nothing about the abuse.

“Nobody ever goes to jail when it comes to me,” she said.

Elsewhere during the episode, Bhad Bhabie discussed how she plans to explain her abusive relationships to her daughter when she gets older after Ari Fletcher remarked on son with G Herbo asking about a dispute he found of his parents online.

“I’ll tell her I’ll just talk to her about it, I don’t care,” she responded. “I’m not just gonna like, ‘Oh yeah you know we was boxing,’ like, no. I’m not just gonna like, you know, ‘We went through some things but we’re here now and we’re good’.”