Big Sean Shrugs Off Jhené Aiko Marriage Proposal Pressure Amid Engagement Ring Rumors

Find out why Big Sean is unfazed by the rumors surrounding his relationship with Jhené Aiko. Get the inside scoop on their alleged engagement.

Looks like Big Sean is still unbothered by the public scrutiny he faces when it comes to proposing to his longtime partner Jhené Aiko.

The Detroit rapper broke his silence in an interview with TMZ days after Aiko sparked a flurry of rumors after being spotted wearing a large diamond ring after leaving the 2024 GQ Men of the Year party at Bar Marmont in Los Angeles with Sean in tow. Considering the fact that Aiko was wearing the rock on her ring finger, it made sense that social media users jumped to the conclusion that Sean had popped the question. However, in a not so stealthy tweet and delete spree, Aiko denied the rumors in politely petty fashion.

“This ring is from my stylist,” Aiko wrote in the since deleted tweet. “It only fit on that finger [kissy face emoji] the more you know.”

In light of Aiko’s shady response to the moment, Big Sean is speaking out about the pressure he’s feeling from fans over the moment.

“I don’t think too much about it, man,” Big Sean told TMZ. “You know what, life is short, bro, so you got to do what you feel, you know what I’m saying.”

Big Sean isn’t going to let the internet pressure him into getting engaged but notes Jhene Aiko is, of course, “the one”



“Life is short, so you gotta do what you feel. But no I didn’t [feel pressured]”



Via: @TMZ pic.twitter.com/tI0S8pS0ah — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) November 21, 2024

“She is the best, though, I’ll tell you that,” Sean stated, when asked if she was “The one” to which he replied without hesitation “Of course.”

While it may appear as though the “Bounce Back” rapper is saving face for the camera, it is more than likely that he isn’t worried about outside pressures considering his relationship with the Los Angeles-bred singer has been in public view for years. In fact, they shared their last major shared milestone with their following nearly two years ago to the date — which makes it easy to see why fans are so invested in the happy ending of marital bliss. In November 2022 Aiko and Big Sean welcomed their first child and took to social media to celebrate ten days after the little boy was born.

“✨11/08/22✨💙Noah Hasani💙 after 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came 🥹 my baby Yoda, my Sani 💙.”

Check out Sean Don gushing about his boo thang in the video above and see the tender photo of Aiko with their newborn son below.