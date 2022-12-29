Bill Cosby Plans 2023 Tour!?

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Bill Cosby isn’t letting new sexual assault allegations stop him from touring in 2023.

Ill Bill Cosby ain’t playing with you h0es no more! He is about to get his coins! He’s been convicted of sexual assault and all sorts of other degenerate behaviors. He did an interview on December 28th with “WGH Talk” and made a golden revelation. With a simple “yes” Bill Cosby confirmed that he is going to tour in 2023. Ca you believe it?

The 85-year old spent three years in a prison cell when he was convicted of sexual assault in 2018. That conviction was overturned by the state Supreme Court a few short years later. Recently, the man that created the Brown Hornet and Fat Albert was slapped with five more sexual assault accusations. I am starting to believe the conspiracy theories. How they just got five more just tucked away?

The new lawsuit states the women, Lili Bernard, Eden Tirl, Jewel Gittens, Jennifer Thompson and Cindra Ladd, all worked with the Philadelphia native’s#### NBC series, “The Cosby Show” at the time of the alleged sexual assault.

They all say that Cosby positioned himself as their mentor who would help them navigate their careers in entertainment during the 80s and 90s. However, he used his power and influence over vulnerable women to exploit and sexually assault them.

Bill also told host Scott Spears, “When I come out of this, I feel that I will be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby that my audience knows me to be. There’s so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do. Years ago, maybe 10 years ago, I found it was better to say it after I write it.”

I do not know how this dude does it. He’s literally in the midst of another scandal! Cosby’s rep maintains that he is being accused from some women that tried previously to pin that on him and failed. Who knows? I think Bill should just find a big rock and get under it, if he can afford it.

He hopes to tour in spring of 2023.