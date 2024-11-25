Bishop T.D. Jakes’ Medical Emergency Sparks Diddy Conspiracy Theories

Social media is awash with conspiracy theories linking Sean “Diddy” Combs to Bishop T.D. Jakes after the pastor suffered a medical emergency on stage.
On Sunday night (November 24), prayers flooded in for Jakes, a prominent figure in the religious community and the founding pastor of Dallas-based megachurch Potter’s House Church.
Footage from Sunday’s service showed Jakes faltering while delivering his sermon. He stopped talking and began trembling as churchgoers flocked to his aid.
The video went viral, and Potter’s House Church issued a statement on Facebook confirming T.D. Jakes experienced a “slight health incident,” but was “stable and under the care of medical professionals.”
However, rumors began circulating linking Diddy to Jakes’ health scare after the famed was named in producer Lil Rod’s sexual assault lawsuit against the incarcerated mogul. Although Jakes denied the claims as “unequivocally false,” it hasn’t stopped social media users from touting theories.
“TD Jakes is one of many implicated individuals in the P Diddy criminal case,” one person claimed. “He now wants to create a pattern that his incapacity to stand trial. This behaviour will continue to evade Justice. That’s how the rich operate.”
“’Pastor’ TD Jakes allegedly had a medical emergency today during a Sunday sermon,” added another skeptic. “First of all it’s amazing this guy is still preaching after the Diddy allegations Second of all not sure if I buy what happened today. Sure is interesting timing to say the least.”
Meanwhile, Jakes’ daughter, Sarah Jakes Roberts, and her husband, Toure Roberts, shared an update on his health.
“Bishop is doing well he’s recovering well, he’s under medical care, he’s strong,” Toure Roberts explained. “I’m so grateful that he’s already beginning to improve,” Sarah Jakes Roberts added.
Despite the statements from T. D. Jakes’ daughter and the church, the Diddy rumors persisted. Check out some other reactions below.