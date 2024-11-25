Bishop T.D. Jakes’ Medical Emergency Sparks Diddy Conspiracy Theories

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Social media users are theorizing that Diddy had something to do with Bishop T.D. Jakes’ health scare on Sunday evening.

Social media is awash with conspiracy theories linking Sean “Diddy” Combs to Bishop T.D. Jakes after the pastor suffered a medical emergency on stage.

On Sunday night (November 24), prayers flooded in for Jakes, a prominent figure in the religious community and the founding pastor of Dallas-based megachurch Potter’s House Church.

Footage from Sunday’s service showed Jakes faltering while delivering his sermon. He stopped talking and began trembling as churchgoers flocked to his aid.

Bishop TD Jakes had a medical emergency during today’s service. Not sure if it was a stroke. pic.twitter.com/4sZBCSmBMn — Jelly Santos (@MrsJellySantos) November 24, 2024

The video went viral, and Potter’s House Church issued a statement on Facebook confirming T.D. Jakes experienced a “slight health incident,” but was “stable and under the care of medical professionals.”

However, rumors began circulating linking Diddy to Jakes’ health scare after the famed was named in producer Lil Rod’s sexual assault lawsuit against the incarcerated mogul. Although Jakes denied the claims as “unequivocally false,” it hasn’t stopped social media users from touting theories.

“TD Jakes is one of many implicated individuals in the P Diddy criminal case,” one person claimed. “He now wants to create a pattern that his incapacity to stand trial. This behaviour will continue to evade Justice. That’s how the rich operate.”

Criminal Law 101:



TD Jakes is one of many implicated individuals in the P Diddy criminal case. He now wants to create a pattern that his incapacity to stand trial. This behaviour will continue to evade Justice. That's how the rich operate. https://t.co/mqo8Js0bnk — Not Adv Ngcukaitobi (@AdvNgcukaitobi) November 25, 2024

“’Pastor’ TD Jakes allegedly had a medical emergency today during a Sunday sermon,” added another skeptic. “First of all it’s amazing this guy is still preaching after the Diddy allegations Second of all not sure if I buy what happened today. Sure is interesting timing to say the least.”

"Pastor" TD Jakes allegedly had a medical emergency today during a Sunday sermon



First of all it's amazing this guy is still preaching after the Diddy allegations



Second of all not sure if I buy what happened today. Sure is interesting timing to say the least. pic.twitter.com/ye9ilOd8Cz — Vision4theBlind (@Vision4theBlind) November 25, 2024

Meanwhile, Jakes’ daughter, Sarah Jakes Roberts, and her husband, Toure Roberts, shared an update on his health.

“Bishop is doing well he’s recovering well, he’s under medical care, he’s strong,” Toure Roberts explained. “I’m so grateful that he’s already beginning to improve,” Sarah Jakes Roberts added.

Despite the statements from T. D. Jakes’ daughter and the church, the Diddy rumors persisted. Check out some other reactions below.

Yall gonna hate me for this…..



I think TD Jakes faked a stroke today 😐



How you drop the mic but still sitting on the stool?



Diddy case, coming to a State near you…. 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/7tNhuvR13X — DudeInTheHoodie🎙🧐 (@DudeInDaHoodie) November 25, 2024

TD Jakes suffered a medical emergency during his sermon yesterday and right before he said

"My strength my redeemer let him go in peace"

😳

TD Jakes was named for attending the Diddy Parties pic.twitter.com/U3MKt7GWcH — Chawanne B (@ChawanneB) November 25, 2024

Td Jakes preaching career might go, even though what he had some hours ago is partial stroke. He use to be the best preacher till he started serving booty to rappers. Yea he did it even with Diddy. Research it — Same O.G (@Day_G_snoop) November 25, 2024

td jakes gone be aigh, he jus stressed cause he was doing allat freaky s### with diddy lmaoo — zy (@ZyAshanti_) November 25, 2024