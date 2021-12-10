Blac Chyna Facing Investigation After Alleged Hotel Spat

Blac Chyna and that white girl don’t mix. There are startling allegations detailing the reality star turned rapper and a supposed trapped soul.

Last month, on November 26, Blac Chyna successfully hosted an all-black affair. Following the event, an after-party was held in a nearby hotel. This shindig went down in a Sacramento Sheraton Grand Hotel. Ron Knighton — who managed to secure an invite — makes some startling allegations. He states that Chyna held his friend against her will, this according to The Sun.

For over “20 minutes,” it is purported the unnamed individual was physically trapped inside of a hotel room. Profuse “crying and shouting” verified the woman’s desire to leave. Knighton then adds the reality starlet suddenly transformed into a “total bully.”

“The vibe immediately changed so at that point we thought it was best to leave — but when I went to walk out she shut the door behind me and kept my friend in the room,” claims Ron Knighton. A cell-phone video has captured some of this purported encounter.

#BlacChyna allegedly held a woman against her will during a drug fueled party. She is currently under police investigation pic.twitter.com/CmoTGcab4r — Dee Rob 🌻 (@Yesthatsdee_) December 9, 2021

These accusations are astounding. “It’s not your fault. She’s high on cocaine and crazy,” he yells. Thus far, the reality star turned rapper, has yet to personally respond to these disparaging complaints. For that, she has people.

“This story is false. This latest false accusation of criminal conduct is just the most recent in a long line of false accusations against Blac Chyna. We are hopeful that one day people will stop falsely accusing Blac Chyna of criminal conduct,” so reads a statement to Page Six.

This declaration was sent from Lynne Ciani, the lawyer who represents BC. She continues, “Until that day, we will continue to disprove these false allegations to law enforcement and in the courtroom, if necessary.”