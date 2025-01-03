Blueface’s Father Posts Video Of Rapper Hooping In Prison Yard: “Home Soon” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Blueface’s father shared a video of his son playing basketball in prison and said he expects his son will be “home soon.”

Blueface’s father shared an optimistic update about his son’s release alongside footage of the rapper playing ball in the prison yard.

Johnathan Michael Porter Sr. took to Instagram on Thursday (January 2), to wish his followers a happy new year. He also posted a video of Blueface hitting the basketball courts in the prison yard, revealing he expects his son to be home shortly.

“Ran into blue on the yard,” Porter Sr. wrote on the clip. “We coming home soon.”

Last August, a judge sentenced Blueface to four years in prison for violating his probation in a California assault case. He has been behind bars since January 2024.

Shortly after his sentencing, Blueface revealed he expects to be released by Spring 2025.

“So I got sentenced to four years,” Blueface shared. “I got a year credit, so that goes down to three years, and I gotta do 33 percent of that.”

Blueface was transferred to the North Kern State Prison in Delano, California, in September.

Meanwhile, Blueface recently got a new face tattoo in honor of his on-again-off-again girlfriend, Chrisean Rock.

The reality TV starlet recently set the record straight on rumors she married Blueface in prison.

“He got a pastor on the phone, and we said our vows,” she explained. “We married November 2nd. He’s moving like God sent him or something. I’m baby-stepping it for real, for real. And I say baby-stepping it because we didn’t do the marriage license.”

Chrisean elaborated, saying they were “protecting whatever we did for each other” and choosing to keep their relationship private so they could “heal” away from the spotlight.