Bobby Shmurda Accuses Rick Ross Of Retaliating Over His Comments On Canada Brawl

Prior to this incident, Bobby Shmurda previously posted a video reacting to Rick Ross’ altercation in Canada.

Bobby Shmurda has revealed that Rick Ross may have played a role in his dismissal from an upcoming concert, according to a source close to him.

The New York rapper believes his comments regarding Ross’ physical altercation with his security team and fans at his show in Canada may be the cause of his current issue with Rozay.

In a recent Instagram post, Shmurda spoke directly to Ross, appearing to express his disappointment with the Maybach Music Group mogul after learning Rozay allegedly made the call to remove him from the show. Shmurda addressed the accusation in a video in which he attempted to appeal to Ross, while also explaining how he feels about Rozay in the process.

“Rick Ross, bro, I just got the call,” Shmurda said. “I really respect, like I really f##k with you. I don’t f##k with you on no gangster s##t. Y’all artists has got to understand this. I don’t f##k with ya n###as on no gangster s##t. I f### with ya n###as with some business s##t. And as a man, you know what I’m saying?”

He went on to explain how the source of his frustration results in the fact that he he got word on the matter via a third party rather than directly from Ross himself.

“So like why you ain’t call me big homie?” he said. “Why I got to get the call from n##### talking about ‘Yo, Rick Ross kicked you off the show. We work with,’ I got the call from Barbados.

“They’re like, ‘Yo, we do a lot of business with Rick Ross and we don’t think Bobby’s good for the show,’ and this and that. Like come on bro. Bro, I don’t want no beef with none of y’all n###as. I’m independent. First of all, I’m beefing with higher powers in the industry already.”

Shmurda continued venting about the situation, remarking on how the combination of his age and background complicates how he handles and reacts to incidents like this.

“But my whole thing is though, they like, ‘Yo MMG called and said yo, we don’t want Bobby Shmurda on the show’,” he said.

“I’m bought to be 30 in a couple weeks bro. I’m not none of these young n###as, bro. I’ve been selling drugs. I was 10 years old, bro. I didn’t grow up like you or none of your other friends or none of the other s##t, bro. I’m a different type of n###a, you feel me? I’m very honest. I’m a Leo bro. I ain’t with all this other s##t. Why you gotta—you could have called me big homie. When I made that video I was defending you telling m############.

Shmurda added, “Nah rozay you moving dusty,” in the caption of the video.

Prior to the current situation, Shmurda both came to Roazay’s defense and criticized the Maybach Music Group CEO for how he handled the incident in a post he shared on his Instagram. The fight ensued when a group of men surrounded Ross and his associates after Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” diss was played following his performance.

Shmurda referenced incarcerated No Limit rapper C-Murder when describing the hypothetical outcome of the situation had he been involved.

“Yo cuz I would’ve went out like C-Murder,” Shmurda said. “On my dead grandmother, son. I would’ve went out like C-Murder, bro. I swear to God. I swear to everything I love, bro. I would’ve out like C-Murder.”

Check out the post above for more context on the situation.