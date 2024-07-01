Bobby Shmurda Reacts To Rick Ross Fight—Saigon Gets Inadvertently Dragged

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Bobby Shmurda ain’t have to throw C-Murder, and Siagon, under the bus like that!

Bobby Shmurda has revealed how he would’ve reacted if he was caught in a similar situation to the altercation Rick Ross and his entourage found themselves in following the now-infamous Vancouver performance.

In a post he shared to his Instagram, Shmurda both came to Roazay’s defense and criticized the Maybach Music Group CEO for how he handled the incident. The fight ensued when a group of men surrounded Ross and his associates after Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” diss was played following his performance.

Shmurda referenced incarcerated No Limit rapper C-Murder when describing the hypothetical outcome of the situation had he been involved.

“Yo cuz I would’ve went out like C-Murder,” Shmurda said. “On my dead grandmother, son. I would’ve went out like C-Murder, bro. I swear to God. I swear to everything I love, bro. I would’ve out like C-Murder.”

In another portion of the video, Shmurda continued by remarking on a similar incident that occurred back in his neighborhood when he was a pre-teen.

“Just seen the video,” he said with a laugh. “Yo Story son. Yo a n###a seen me out when I was like 12 years old. Yo the n###a choked me out when I was 12 years old. I tried to kill a whole building.”

Bobby Shmurda was apparently speaking the truth because several artists jumped into the comment section of the post agreeing with his thoughts on the situation, including Brooklyn rapper Saigon.

In his comment, Saigon explained that the incident that occurred with Ross is one of the factors that led him to take a step back from the music industry.

“Me too…That’s why I stay away from this industry s##t… I’m crashing out!” Saigon wrote in his comment.

Almost immediately, an Instagram user responded to Saigon by trolling him about the altercation he had with Mobb Deep in 2007 before Prodigy passed away. The incident the user referenced occurred at a music showcase, where Saigon threw a punch at Prodigy, causing security personnel and bystanders to scramble to intervene as the confrontation intensified.

The altercation stemmed from a simmering feud between the two parties, ignited by Saigon’s appearance on a DVD in which he dissed Mobb Deep, criticizing their authenticity and street credibility.

Check out the post above for the madness along with alleged video of the altercation between Mobb Deep and Saigon below.