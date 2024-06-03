Bobby Shmurda Claims He Doesn’t Get Streaming Service Support Because He Won’t Paint His Nails

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The New Yorker pushes a conspiracy theory for why he is not dropping music.

Bobby Shmurda became one of the hottest young rappers in 2014 with his “Hot N####” single. After serving time in prison, Shmurda has not recreated the impact of his 5x-platinum record.

The Brooklyn native released his Bodboy project in 2022, but fans of Bobby Shmurda may not get any new music anytime soon. The 29-year-old rapper took to social media to explain why he fell back from dropping tracks.

“Stop asking me to drop music American DSP don’t allow real Bodman on playlists because I don’t paint my fingers so it’s pointless so until something is done with the people who own, runs, and manages these platforms,” Shmurda tweeted.

Numerous Hip-Hop artists, including Drake and Lil Yachty, have embraced painting their fingernails. Despite Shurmda’s statement, there is no evidence of streaming platforms playlisting songs based on nail polish usage.

Some critics consider male rappers painting their nails as feminine and a sign of homosexuality. Bobby Shmurda also faced accusations of being gay or bisexual during his career.

However, Shmurda has denied being part of the LGBTQ community. The GS9 member also responded to gay rumors in 2022 after promoting the polarizing “Hoochie Daddy” shorts for men.

“The people who are saying about the shorts and stuff, I feel like they got insecurities or some s###, they might even be insecure about some s###,” Bobby Shmurda stated. “Because I don’t know how you don’t want to wear no shorts for no girls.”