Bobby Shmurda, the Booth, Twenty Bucks: Then THIS

Bobby Shmurda, speaks on how, $20 combined with a focused hour, in a ‘hood studio would alter his life’s trajectory.

Bobby Shmurda lives life on center stage. The Brooklyn native’s rites-of-passage, both right and wrong, continue to shape his life’s outlook. Recently (on Dec.11), an introspective Shmurda took to Twitter. There the “Computers” MC credits twenty bucks and one hour of “focus,” for changing his life’s trajectory.

It is certain that acknowledging opportunity is a coveted skill. Bobby does just that. Above all, the motivational MC speaks to how investing $20 into himself would interrupt his life’s path. Divine intervention is real.

To help clarify his mindset, the reflective rapper shares, “Too many people got a DREAM that they never chased, then go through life and be angry they never tried.” The red, irate, expletive-spewing emoji emphasizes his stance.

Next, he strengthens his sentiment by adding, “let me remind y’all Hot N#### took 20$ for 1 hour of studio time in the hood to create.” Bobby Shmurda breaks down the key components of his Hip-Hop start. More than courage, it takes sheer audacity to trade a tangible reality for a desired dream. Bobby is bold.

Most importantly, he quips, “and that 1 hour of FOCUS changed my life and everyone around me FORVER #shmurda.” As with most things, it’s easier to give advice than it is to employ it. However, Bobby is working as a vessel. He speaks to those contemplating embracing their true purpose.

Too many people got a DREAM that they never chased, then go through life and be angry they never tried 🤬 let me remind y’all Hot N#### took 20$ for 1 hour of studio time in the hood to create and that 1 hour of FOCUS changed my life and everyone around me FORVER #shmurda — Bobby Shmurda (@Shmurda) December 11, 2021

Be assured that any worthwhile pursuit is not without peril. Life is going to happen. The decision to cultivate and sustain a positive perspective is a gift. It looks as though this Brooklynite is doing both.

So now, the trendsetter shares his most recent passion project. He is writing a book. “I Just Started Writing My Autobiography & My First Page More Lit Than Yo Daddy’s Daddy Whole Life,” he brags. Then three hush your mouth emojis are followed by the hashtags of Shmurda and DontPlayWithThatBoy.

I Just Started Writing My Autobiography & My First Page More Lit Than Yo Daddy’s Daddy Whole Life 🤫🤫🤫 #Shmurda #DontPlayWithThatBoy — Bobby Shmurda (@Shmurda) December 14, 2021

Overall, Bobby is encouraging folks to embrace their dreams. Regretfully, too many people can answer Langston’s question. Be better than them.