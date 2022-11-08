Is Boosie Challenging 21 Savage? Claims His Joint Project Is Better

Drake and 21 Savage are the talk of every Hip-Hop town across America right now. Their joint album Her Loss has the streets in a frenzy and Meg Thee Stallion feeling less friendly With tracks steadily climbing the charts, it’s a win for the culture.
However, Boosie thinks his upcoming joint project with T.I. is “harder than that.” The Louisiana native recently joined Fat Joe for a conversation via Instagram live. During the conversation, Joe seemed like he could barely contain his excitement over the Atlanta-Canada connection.
“That Drake-21 Savage is going…HARD,” exclaimed Joe. To which Boosie nonchalantly responded, “It’s hard but I don’t think it’s harder than our album.”
Fat Joe joyously laughed as he clapped his hands in support of Hip-Hop’s natural competitive spirit. Boosie doubled down on his statement as Joe curiously questions his opinion.
“It’s Rubberband Man and Badazz…this sh*t different.” When you take into account the myriad of street anthems and trap house classics attributed to two of Hip-Hop’s most distinguished gentlemen, we might give a slight edge to Boosie and T.I.
Still, we have yet to hear any serious talk of a title or even a release date. With this in mind, one has to wonder if Boosie is issuing a challenge to 21 Savage.
We’ll have to wait and see but T.I. hopped in the comment section to back his southern brother. “He said wtf he said, Tip posted. A little friendly competition may be exactly what the game needs right now. What are your thoughts?