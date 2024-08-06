Bossman DLow Fans Troll Him With His Own Lyrics After Old Video Of His Alleged Arrest Goes Viral

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Bossman DLow creates buzz on social media after alleged arrest. Watch the viral video and see fans’ reactions.

Bossman DLow fans are both devastated and entertained by the news of his alleged arrest and took their reactions to social media accordingly.

The “Get In With Me” rapper began trending on social media platforms such as Twitter and more after a short video surfaced in which he appeared to be in handcuffs.

According to the caption of the video, DLow was allegedly raided by either federal agents or Florida state law enforcement officials, who can be seen with their guns drawn and instructing the rapper to walk back to them with his hands up.

The individual recording the video of his alleged arrest shouts “Bossman” as authorities walked DLow to a vehicle. He seemingly obliges the shoutout before being escorted out of the frame.

Almost immediately after the video began trending on Twitter, users started using bars from DLow’s songs to sum up the situation as it unfolded.

“They heard him say, ‘You ain’t gone keep it P, alright bet/Stand on that’ and took it very personally,” one user tweeted. Another user remarked, “Lmao dumb ass n#### called his self the dope man.”

One user pointed out that one of DLow’s most popular songs could also be to blame for his alleged run-in with the law. “They must’ve just heard ‘Mr. Pot Scraper,'” the user tweeted.

Another user trolled DLow over his catchy ad-libs, tweeting, “Guess dawg was riding around with that …..YEAAHHHH.”

Users eventually went on to speculate the validity of the video of DLow’s arrest once the lyrical Tom Foolery was all said and done.

Several individuals claimed the video was old and related to a raid on one of the Florida rapper’s friend’s residences. Others denied the allegation that it was the feds that apprehended DLow and rather state officials. No official response has come from DLow yet confirming the news either way yet, either.

