Buckshot of Boot Camp Clik Makes a Triumphant Return

Buckshot is back! Check out how the rapper made it back to the front after a brutal attack.

This ain’t a rumor, because I ain’t telling in this one!

I can’t tell you how much I’ve heard about the situation involving Buckshot of Black Moon. It’s a touchy subject—more of a street situation than anything else. But what’s clear is that Buckshot is back! And just in time!

Word on the streets is that a situation in Brooklyn involving a rental property, now owned by the rapper, allegedly escalated into a horrific and brutal fight. The aftermath, which was shared across the Internet, looked really bad. Despite the severity of the incident, Buckshot “said what he said” by performing at his own birthday celebration.

The celebration took place at the iconic SOB’s in Manhattan, with the entire Boot Camp Clik in the building, including the Duck Down Records family. From Smif-N-Wessun to Sean Price’s enduring legacy, the crew showed up in full force to support their brother.

Given the severity of his reported injuries, I didn’t think Buckshot would even make it to the stage, let alone perform. But in true soldier form, he defied the odds. Wearing a hoodie and sporting a full-grown beard, Buckshot hit the stage with undeniable energy, rocking the mic like the veteran MC he is. While it’s impossible to say if he’s fully recovered, his performance was nothing short of inspiring.

It’s a testament to his willpower and the brotherhood that Boot Camp Clik represents. From their breakout days with the 1993 classic Enta da Stage to Duck Down Records becoming a cornerstone of independent Hip-Hop, Buckshot has always embodied perseverance and authenticity. His ability to overcome challenges and still show up for the culture is nothing short of legendary.

Today is his actual birthday, making this performance even more meaningful. It’s a blessing to see one of our Hip-Hop brothers alive, well, and still doing what he loves. We’re in complete solidarity with Buckshot, wishing him continued strength and success. Let’s hope he continues to contribute greatness to the world, just as he has done for decades.

In the meantime, check out the performance here!

https://www.instagram.com/p/DCkFeVhvDIl/?hl=en

📸: @misterneechee