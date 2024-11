Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

In a statement obtained by AllHipHop, the proud 49-year-old Brooklyn native acknowledged the seriousnesses of the incident and explained it had to do with some property he owns in the Flatbush neighborhood.

Buckshot—best known as one-half of Black Moon and a member of Boot Camp Clik—is speaking out following a brutal assault that left him hospitalized.

“To all my friends, fans, and supporters—thank you for reaching out during this difficult time,” he began. “Recently, I was the victim of a violent assault involving multiple individuals armed with weapons, including handguns. This attack stems from ongoing disputes over my property, where I am the rightful owner but have faced issues with unauthorized occupants who escalated the situation to violence.”

Buckshot also expressed his deep sadness over the attack taking place in his hometown. He continued, “As someone who’s been an entertainer and part of this community for over 30 years, I am deeply disturbed that such an incident could happen in New York—a city I love and call home. Violence like this has no place here, and I’m calling on everyone to come together to make New York safer and better for all of us.”

Buckshot concluded his statement with not only another call-to-action but also a promise to hold the suspects accountable.

“I am currently recovering from my injuries and am working closely with my legal team and law enforcement to ensure this matter is handled properly,” he said. “We are committed to seeing justice served, and I ask for your patience and support as the legal process unfolds. Again, thank you for all the well wishes. Let’s put an end to violence and help rebuild a stronger, safer New York.”

The violent attack took place on Thursday (October 31) and someone decided to film it rather than help. A graphic video of Buckshot circulated on social media following the beating in which he’s bloodied and bruised. He was eventually taken to a local hospital.

An outpouring of support started making its way toward Buckshot in the aftermath of the assult, with many of his peers hoping for a speedy recovery.