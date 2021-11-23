Put it Down, Put it Down: Bun B and Wife Announce Pregnancy!

Recently, Bun B and wife, Angela “Queenie” Walls rocked the ‘Gram and shocked the world. Through, his verified Instagram account, the legendary lyricist uploaded a provocative video. This sent his peers and his supporters reeling. The penetrating news, just a surprise pregnancy announcement!

Since the early ‘90’s, Bun B’s actions have helped to ameliorate Hip-Hop’s trajectory. In addition to being a Hip-Hop icon, the Southern spitter refines what’s necessary to help balance his time as a husband, as a father, as an entrepreneur and as an educator.

For the couple, 2021 has been an exciting year. This year marks the 25th anniversary of UGK’s classic release, Ridin’ Dirty. Back in 1996, in addition, to Bun B effectively enhancing Hip-Hop’s lexicon, the “Diamonds & Wood” wordsmith would go on to meet his future wife. Although, it was a challenging feat, it was definitely worth it. Since then, the two have been practically inseparable.

The “You’re Everything” MC dishes on how Ridin’ Dirty helped him to meet the romantic love of his life. “I met my wife Queenie in the summer of ’96. I’d just gotten the mastered version of my album Ridin’ Dirty and asked my friend Eddie to set up a small get-together at his place.”

Completely smitten, Bun continues by adding, “When she walked in I knew she was the one for me. Making her realize I was the one for her, though, wasn’t so easy. She was a single mother with two kids from a previous relationship with a severe case of social anxiety, so being involved with a public figure was not what she was looking for. Over time I was able to convince her otherwise and we’ve been together ever since,” this as told to Level.

So, fast forward to the present. These parents who have been blessed to become grandparents and are seemingly prepared to do it all again. Everyone from Trae to T.I. have chimed in with well-wishes.

Congrats to the expectant couple!