Can Gunna Pick Up Where Kanye West Left Off With adidas In New Originals Collaboration?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Will Gunna provide the spark to create a wildfire like Kanye West did with Yeezy by adidas?

Gunna has teamed up with adidas Originals to launch the highly anticipated Adizero Aruku sneaker, and now the elephant in the room needs to be fed peanuts considering the collab follows the brand’s efforts to pivor following Kanye West’s dramatic exit.

While Gunna’s new venture appears to be a singular collab, it’s hard not to speculate how the impact of the release of the sneaker could factor into filling the massive void left by West and the absence of Yeezy. Primarily because West’s Yeezy line was a colossal success, generating nearly $1.7 billion in annual revenue for adidas at its peak.

The brand reportedly paid West a hefty buyout close to $1 billion to part ways. adidas reported significant financial losses following the departure of West and the end of their partnership with Yeezy. In February 2023, adidas warned that it could lose up to $1.3 billion in revenue in 2023 if it failed to sell its existing Yeezy stock.

By May 2023, the company announced that it was expecting a full-year operating loss of €700 million ($769 million), its first annual loss in 31 years, largely due to the unsold Yeezy inventory and the termination of its lucrative partnership with Kanye West.

Since Kanye West’s departure, adidas has been on a mission to collaborate with a new wave of influential artists. Big names like Pharrell Williams, Bad Bunny and Beyoncé have all joined forces with the brand, each bringing their unique flair to the adidas Originals lineup.

Fast forward to the present, where adidas Originals chose the WIRELESS Festival in London as the perfect stage for Gunna to unveil the Adizero Aruku. The crowd went wild as Gunna’s performance, paired with the striking white and red silhouette of the new sneaker, lit up the festival.

The sneaker, inspired by Japan’s vibrant streetwear scene, seamlessly blends athletic performance with urban fashion. Coupled with the momentum Gunna has created since the release of his album, A Gift & a Curse, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart, the Atlanta native could be poised to help the show become a cultural phenomenon in the fashion world, much like Yeezys were.

As if the sneaker launch wasn’t enough, Gunna is also making waves with his own fashion line, P By Gunna. Known for its bold designs and urban edge, P By Gunna is quickly gaining traction in the fashion world, making Gunna even more of a dripreneur than ever before.

With the Adizero Aruku set to launch globally in 2025, all eyes are on Gunna and adidas Originals. Will this new collaboration fill the Yeezy-sized void? Only time will tell, but one thing’s for sure—the sneaker game just got a whole lot more exciting.

Check out the post above for additional images of the kicks.