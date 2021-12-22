Cardi B Blesses Offset With $2M Check, Happy Birthday!

Love is an action word. Cardi is definitely demonstrating the depth of her love. Happy Birthday, Offset.

What do you get someone who has it all? Well, let Cardi B tell it, cash! Yesterday (on Dec. 21), the “Money” MC gifted her hubby, Offset a $2M check.

In addition, to the ostentatious birthday display, the Bronx rapper has another surprise. Yup, that’s right. the “WAP” wordsmith went on to wow the crowd. A collection of friends and family would gather to celebrate, Offset.

So next, with the assistance of the mic, the “Please Me” rhymer explains the purpose of the check. She yearns to assist her hubby with his future business ventures. That is partnership; she’s investing into his aspirations.

Finally, the entertainers would give out the best party favors. That is right. Then, a benevolent Bardi blesses the crowd. An excess of $100,00 is transformed into confetti. It was definitely raining cold hard cash.

Accordingly, this 30th birthday is going down in the books. Cardi B is generous. Go ahead and press play.