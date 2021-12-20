Cardi B Defends Bobby Shmurda Dancing On Social Media

Some people don’t want to see the Brooklyn rapper moving his hips to music.

Over the last few weeks, many social media users had negative things to say about Bobby Shmurda’s tendency to post Instagram videos of himself dancing. Fellow New York native Cardi B came to Shmurda’s defense.

“Y’all really be trying Bobby cause he be dancing and no lie when I used to do visits in Rikers Bobby & Rowdy were always in OBC solitary confinement cause they [were] really getting it rockin 👊🏼,” tweeted Cardi.

The Invasion of Privacy album creator continued, “Them boys ain’t punked out in jail really stood on their s###. 😤 Unlike a lot of rappers.”

Bobby Shmurda qualified for a conditional release from New York’s Clinton Correctional Facility state prison on February 23, 2021. He took a plea deal in 2016 after being charged with conspiracy and weapons possession.

The now-27-year-old rapper broke onto the national scene with the 2014 single “Hot N####” which peaked at #6 on the Hot 100 chart. The song went viral partly because of the Brooklynite’s so-called “Shmoney” dance featured in the music video.

One Twitter user quoted Cardi B’s tweet about Bobby Shmurda by adding, “[Shmurda’s] living his best life.” Cardi responded to the person by stating, “Exactly he’s happy a#######!! Full of life!!! HE DID 7 years in f###### jail. Celebrate freedom [every day] and however the f### you want to do it!!!”

