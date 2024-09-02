Cardi B Denies Dissing Nicki Minaj With “Pedophile” Taunt At Maternity Photoshoot 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cardi B inadvertently posed in front of a wall with “pedophile” scrawled in graffiti, sparking claims she dissed Nicki Minaj.

Cardi B is responding to accusations she threw shade at Nicki Minaj and after posing for a photoshoot in front of a wall with “pedophile” scrawled in graffiti.

On Monday morning (September 2), Cardi B took to social media to respond to the backlash of her recent maternity shoot. The image causing controversy features Cardi B clad in a biker jacket and thigh-high boots, posing on a motorcycle. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed unsavory graffiti written on the wall behind her.

https://twitter.com/mmtheillest_/status/1830393338278695403

The word “pedophile” is graffitied in white paint, leading many to believe Cardi B was shading longtime nemesis Nicki Minaj whose husband is a registered sex offender. Additionally, Minaj’s brother Jelani Maraj was sentenced to 25 years to life for child rape in 2020.

“why she dissing nicki,” one person asked on X (Twitter) while another questioned, “Is this a Nicki diss track?”

Cardi B Denies Dissing Nicki Minaj

However, Cardi B denied dissing Nicki Minaj and explained how the shoot came about.

“First of all we literally picked a random street because paparazzi was hounding us everywhere,” she began. “This was supposed to be my original first picture and we had to edit the photos in minutes because the shoot got leaked. Didn’t even have time to go over every detail because people were busy trying to expose my pregnancy as “aha” moment.”

She continued, “Second I’m ALWAYS with the s#### but I’m not using MY MATERNITY shoot to be funny. Are you dumb??”

Cardi B also reposted a tweet from blogger Ken Barbie responding to the backlash.

“If you really think Cardi used a moment like a maternity shoot to throw shade at anyone, you are far too deep into the “Stan” s###. Relax,” the blogger wrote.

Nonetheless, one user questioned why she and Ken Barbie didn’t just say it was a mistake and move on. “Because that’s exactly what I SAID AND WHAT HE SAID,” she fired back. “ITS YALL THAT KEEP IT GOING STFUUUU.”

Furthermore, Cardi B poked fun at a fan accusing her of “Tweeting everything but the album announcement.” She replied “ALBUM ANNOUNCEMENT.”

https://twitter.com/iamcardib/status/1830629608611581976

Meanwhile, Cardi B is working hard on her elusive sophomore album, expected later this year. She recently said that she was hunkered down at “Atlantic Records correctional facilities” and was forced to clarify that she was joking.