Cardi B Defends Herself After Calling Atlantic Records “Correctional Facility”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cardi B joked about her record label on Instagram Stories, which resulted in online chatter regarding her willingness to create new music.

Cardi B responded to backlash over her jokingly referring to her label Atlantic Records as a correctional facility on social media. The hitmaker denied assumptions she doesn’t want to work on her sophomore album on Thursday (August 29).

“The fact that I made a little joke about the studio because I been mixing and mastering about 40-50 songs and y’all turned that into I hate creating is crazy,” Cardi B wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “This why artists don’t interact anymore cuz y’all will take one little joke and stretch it wider than y’all a#######.”

She added, “God forbid I make a little sarcastic jokey jokey about motherhood y’all gonna claim I hate my kids and call cps…dweebs.”

LMAOOOOO CARDI DOES NOT WANT TO DROP AN ALBUM RN pic.twitter.com/X0rSULNdwf — LINDSEY 👩🏿‍💻 🍑 | UX/UI Doll (@LindseyCreated) August 28, 2024

Fans (and detractors) often badger Cardi B about her follow-up to 2018’s Invasion of Privacy. She hasn’t announced a title or release date for her much-anticipated sophomore album.

Cardi B’s willingness to interact with people on social media has created headaches for her. She lashed out at fans worrying about her safety on Wednesday (August 28). Multiple X users questioned why she was seen walking in public without security.

“Wtffff yall be talking about …yall need help,” she wrote. “It was 9am and I went to get a bacon egg and cheese …STOP WIT THIS cry baby s### ..Y’all too p#### …let me get off this app cause yall irritating me and is not even funny.”

Cardi B is expecting her third child with her estranged husband Offset. She filed for divorce in July.