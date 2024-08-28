Cardi B Rejects Fan Concerns Over Her Safety: “I Always Got Something On Me”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B got annoyed with fans who were overly concerned about her safety after seeing a video of her out in public without security.

Cardi B argued with fans who want her to never leave home without a bodyguard. The social media debate started when one person questioned why she was walking alone in New York in a clip posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“It was like 9am and I was hungry …..also nobody finna touch me,” she replied.

It was like 9am and I was hungry …..also nobody finna touch me — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 28, 2024

Fans started flooding Cardi B’s mentions with concerns about her safety. The pregnant rapper repeatedly assured them she was fine.

“My house got 24/7 security,” she wrote. “I’m very spontaneous and I like my privacy …Sometimes I want to go to the deli or make a quick target run …I’m not waiting around till security come ….ALSO I ALWAYS ALWAYS GOT SOMETHING ON ME!”

Cardi B’s fans refused to stop worrying, envisioning potential dangers. She was frustrated by their overly cautious advice.

“Love y’all but please stop talking to me like this I hate being babied,” she said. “I do this lol.”

My house got 24/7 security…I’m very spontaneous and I like my privacy …Sometimes I want to go to the deli or make a quick target run …I’m not waiting around till security come ….ALSO I ALWAYS ALWAYS GOT SOMETHING ON ME ! https://t.co/vDoOjgyKZG — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 28, 2024

Cardi B joked about potential thieves only stealing her wig because she doesn’t carry cash or walk around with jewelry. She eventually got fed up when someone described one of her posts as a “trauma response.”

“Wtffff yall be talking about …yall need help,” she wrote. “It was 9am and I went to get a bacon egg and cheese …STOP WIT THIS cry baby s### ..Y’all too p#### …let me get off this app cause yall irritating me and is not even funny.”

Cardi B fans are still waiting for her sophomore album. Her Grammy-winning debut Invasion of Privacy dropped in 2018.