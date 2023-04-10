Cardi B Goes Off On Dalai Lama And “Predators”…And Then Her Haters!

Dalai Lama caught some of the wrath of the Bronx Bomber Cardi B, who wants to protect kids from predators.

Cardi B!

The Dalai Lama shook up the world today, when a months-old video resurfaced. In the video, he asked a young boy to suck his tongue. It was very creepy and very weird, giving us all flashbacks of Catholic priests molesting young boys. His Holiness apologized for the act, but it did not stop people from talking voraciously about it.

One person that went in on the act was rapper Cardi B. She called him a predator without name-checking him. But it was pretty clear on who she was referring to, and even cited the church in her rant. What is very interesting is that people immediately looked at her own past, specifically the allegations that she used to drug and sexually assaulted men when they were inebriated.

She said, “This world is full of predators. They prey on the innocent. The ones who are most unknowing, our children. Predators could be our neighbors, our school teachers, even people wit money ,power & our churches. Constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn’t allow people to do to them.”

She said she did that, but she seems to sideswipe that and even make excuses for it. I don’t really want to bring up this old stuff, but she probably should have ignored the comment. And if she said what she said, don’t reply to the comment section. Anyway, here’s what she said, after being criticized herself.

She said, “How are y’all bringing up a situation from my past when GROWN A DRUNK MEN were trying to take advantage of me and finesse me out my body because I said protect ya kids from predators? Like do y’all want them to get preyed on or something? ..PROTECT OUR KIDS and let them know not to let anyone touch their private parts. Don’t let no one kiss them in their mouth. And always feel comfortable letting mommy and daddy know what happens. If you find a problem wit that then I’m side eyeing you.“

She is partially right…protecting kids is the priority in this evil world. And it is still wrong to sodomize men when they are drugged up. IJS! Anyway, the Dalai Lama has always been the gold standard of goodness and wholesome religious energy. Some have said that in his native land, sticking out your tongue is a common act of affection. There has never been anything weird or creepy associated with it. But the sucking part is not in the norm for Tibetan people.

I suppose we just have to keep moving, but I do think that it is quite disgusting to think about, despite them saying it was “innocent and playful.”

Cardi B sees you!!