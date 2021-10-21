If You’ve Ever Wanted To Be Cardi B’s Sister-In-Law, Now’s Your Chance!

Hennessy Carolina, the sister of one Cardi B, is single again, ladies. If that’s your style, now’s the time to shoot your shot!

The MAGA-fighting, hard-scrabbling little sister of the “Bodak Yellow” rapper took to her Instagram page to make the announcement with two simple words: “I’m single.”

Check out her post below.

Earlier this year, Hennessy Carolina and her longtime girlfriend, Michelle Diaz, celebrated their four-year anniversary. According to 21Ninety, Hennessy first spotted Michelle on Instagram’s explore page. Hennessy Carolina says was immediately drawn to Michelle’s sense of style, and of course her facial features. The two took it to the DMs and on Christmas Eve of 2016, the pair finally met in person. They made things official on January 22, 2017, and of course, the rest is history.

The feisty sister of Cardi B didn’t give any details as to why she’s single now. But it’s safe to say she’s going to need some time to herself before she jumps into another relationship.

For what it’s worth, the last time Diaz posted a photo of her and her now-ex-boo together was on Oct. 8. And in the photo, Hennessy was a dead ringer for Cardi B. Check out the post below.