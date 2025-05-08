Cardi B Hides In Plain Sight With Stefon Diggs In The Hood

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B was spotted in Harlem with Stefon Diggs during a low-key outing that added more fuel to the rumors.

Cardi B kept the rumor mill spinning after being spotted in Harlem with NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs, marking another public appearance fueling speculation about their relationship.

A fan recording a casual moment with Diggs in Harlem accidentally caught Cardi in the background of the video, partially hidden but unmistakable.

Both were dressed down, seemingly trying to fly under the radar during the low-profile outing.

Cardi and Steffon really locked in she got him in the Bronx😭😭 pic.twitter.com/r5ulLWwARH — SKYWTF✮ (@SKYYWTF) May 7, 2025

The Harlem sighting follows a string of public moments between the rapper and the Buffalo Bills star, including an appearance at the 2025 Met Gala and its after-party on May 5.

The pair were first linked on Valentine’s Day 2025, when they were seen together in Miami and later at a New York City nightclub.

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Head To Hotel Together After Met Gata

Though neither has confirmed they’re dating, Cardi didn’t exactly deny it during a X (Twitter) Spaces chat last month.

“It’s been a couple of weeks and I haven’t addressed nothing,” she said. “Because it’s like… You know when you got a gorgeous [man] loving you from head to toe? It’s like, I don’t really give a f### what anybody says when you got a real fine [man] that love you from head to toe.”

Cardi B calls her new man “gorgeous” in latest spaces post. 👀



“It’s been a couple of weeks and I haven’t addressed nothing because it’s like knowing you got a gorgeous n***a f**kin’ you and lovin’ you from head to toe, it’s like I don’t really give a f**k what anybody say. When… pic.twitter.com/YrkCxLmids — popbrains (@popbrains) April 27, 2025

Adding more fuel to the rumors, a video of Cardi giving Diggs a lap dance at a club earlier in April went viral, sending social media into a frenzy.

Offset, Cardi’s ex-husband, responded to the buzz with a surprisingly supportive Instagram comment: “I’m happy for her!!” after someone joked about him being jealous.

There were also whispers that Stefon Diggs cheated on Cardi B and impregnated an Instagram model.

Cardi later posted a clip to her Instagram Story featuring MC Debra saying, “You can’t give nobody your heart.”

Diggs, for his part, has admitted he’s not single but hasn’t named Cardi directly.