Cardi B stirred up fresh drama with a brutal Instagram post as rumors about her and Stefon Diggs’ relationship heated up over the weekend.

Cardi B dropped jaws Sunday night with a savage post just as whispers swirled that her rumored flame Stefon Diggs might be cozying up to an Instagram model.

On Sunday night (April 27), Cardi shared an Instagram Story featuring a blood-soaked lion devouring a monkey’s head.

The brutal image came shortly after an IG model posted a photo with Diggs, captioned, “I don’t post him, I be with him in real life & we be doing it raw [kiss emoji],” igniting fresh gossip about the NFL star’s loyalty. Diggs appeared to clap back with a carousel of posts hinting he’s not about that life.

Offset Seemingly Reacts To Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Drama

Offset, Cardi’s estranged husband also seemed to throw shade. After previously claiming he was “happy” for Cardi’s new romance, he posted a photo of himself staring at his phone with several laughing-crying emojis. Later, he shared another photo captioned, “It’s a cold world we live in.”

Before the drama exploded, Cardi B had gushed about her new man during a Spaces chat.

“It’s been a couple of weeks and I haven’t addressed nothing,” she stated. “Because it’s like knowing you got a gorgeous n#### f###### you and lovin’ you from head to toe, it’s like I don’t really give a f### what anybody say.”

She added, “When you got a real fine n#### that love you from head to toe, it’s like whatever,” explaining she’s been “completely distracted by her new boo.”

Cardi B calls her new man “gorgeous” in latest spaces post. 👀



Though Cardi B has not officially named Diggs as her boyfriend, the two have been spotted together repeatedly since late 2024, including a Valentine’s Day hotel arrival in Miami and dancing intimately at Coachella 2025.

Cardi B brushed off rumors she was seeing Stefon Diggs in October.

“The internet is insane,” she stated. “All these rumors are so f###### crazy. That’s why I don’t want to address it because I feel like it’s funny. I’mma just let it ride out, cuz I think it’s cute, it’s funny.”

Despite the mounting speculation, neither Cardi B nor Diggs has confirmed their relationship publicly. Their appearances at clubs and events have only kept the rumor mill spinning.

Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset in August 2024 and has since said she’s open to finding a “little boyfriend” in 2025 but remains focused on her music career and her children.