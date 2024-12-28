Cardi B Likens Herself To R&B Star Keyshia Cole As She Enters “Heartbreak” & “Down Bad” Era

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Find out why Cardi B thinks she and Keyshia Cole have an uncanny resemblance in their love lives.

Cardi B got fans talking after her latest livestream, where she drew a surprising parallel between herself and R&B star Keyshia Cole.

While the “WAP” rapper was enjoying a meal with some of her off-camera associates, she explained her rationale using her signature humor. In short, she expressed her belief that Cole’s love life bares an unparalleled resemblance to that of her own. She even started off by blaming astrology for their shared struggles.

“Every time Keyshia [Cole] go through some s#it, me and Offset go through some s#it,” Cardi declared. “It’s like a Libra connection.”

She doubled down on the cosmic link between herself and Cole, pointing out, “You don’t see how that b#tch is?” she questioned. “You don’t see her appearance? That’s illegal.”

Cardi also suggested that the stars have been working against her and her fellow Libras lately and pinpointed the constellation chaos eerily coordinates with the holiday season.

“The Libras are going through it this muthaf#cking Christmas,” she admitted, adding, “The Virgos are beating us. B#tch, they won. The Virgos won.”

Taking a playful jab at how rough things have been for Libras this year, she continued cracking jokes, this time opting to use a sports betting analogy to help get her point across.

“It was like life, five points,” she said. “Libras, zero. Libras lost the parlay, n#gga. Negative zero. We was f#cked up.”

Fans flooded the comments with reactions, with some sympathizing while others turned Cardi’s remarks into memes. Despite the chaos, Cardi left viewers with a laugh, declaring, “We had a Keyshia Cole season, honey. It was bad for the Libras.”

Other than the fact that Cole’s#### song “Love” was playing in the background of the video, it appears as though Cardi is comparing her issues with Offset with the R&B vocalist’s rumored rows with her boyfriend — who is also an Atlanta rapper. Keyshia Cole has seemingly confirmed she’s rekindled her romance with her rapper boyfriend Hunxho despite previously announcing her newfound single status just weeks ago. The R&B songstress first teased a reunion last week, posting a diamond ring on her Instagram Stories. Then, on Monday (December 3), Keyshia Cole shared a video of herself and Hunxho singing a duet in her car.

Cardi’s latest livestream follows a fiery Twitter Spaces stream in which she allowed her rage to boil over, instead of her sorrow. In a two-minute long clip from the lengthy stream, Cardi claimed she hoped Offset would up and “die” just days after they exchanged words with each other in a series of tweets.

