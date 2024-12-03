Keyshia Cole Divides Fans After Reuniting With Boyfriend Hunxho 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Weeks after announcing she was single, Keyshia Cole and Hunxho are putting on a united front in a new video.

Keyshia Cole has seemingly confirmed she’s rekindled her romance with her rapper boyfriend Hunxho despite previously announcing her newfound single status just weeks ago.

The R&B songstress first teased a reunion last week, posting a diamond ring on her Instagram Stories. Then, on Monday (December 3), Keyshia Cole shared a video of herself and Hunxho singing a duet in her car.

The couple crooned along to Cole’s 2009 hit “You Complete Me,” with Hunxho remixing the lyrics to affirm his intentions. “I’ma be the best man that I can,” he sang to a beaming Keyshia Cole.

“and they say he don’t smile,” she captioned the post.

Fans were quick to react in the comment section, with some remarking that they can’t keep up with the on-again-off-again couple and others joking that Hunxho was a little kid when Keyshia Cole released the song.

“Y’all stress me out !!!!” wrote one anxious fan while another asked, “KEYSHIA WHAT WE DOING NOW?!?!”

Others pointed to their considerable age gap, with one stating, “He 25 she 43 …. Kisha enjoy this roller coaster ride.”

Meanwhile, many others still pointed to Hunxho’s looks. “He fine I understand keyshia,” added a sympathetic user.

Keyshia Cole first confirmed their romance earlier this year amid rumors Hunxho was dating his “Come Here” collaborator Gloss Up. The Memphis, Tennessee rapper shared some steamy photos of them, sparking an angry response from Cole.

She blasted the “fake narrative” on her Instagram Stories, revealing the images were taken before she even met Hunxho.

“Him being Yo ‘sneaky link’ When u have a ‘Man you bout to marry Is nasty work,” the singer wrote. “But I wish u all the best on your project Love. I was actually rooting for the video to come out.”