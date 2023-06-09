Keyshia Cole Claps Back At Nicki Minaj Fan That Took Issue With Her Showing Love To Cardi B

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A suggestion for a collaboration led to an exchange with a Barb.

R&B singer/songwriter Keyshia Cole found herself in the middle of an online stan war involving followers of Nicki Minaj and followers of Cardi B.

Earlier this week, Cardi B hosted #TheCardiParty. The online gathering featured the Bronx-raised rapper sharing some of her favorite songs by other female artists. She picked “Down and Dirty” for Keyshia Cole.

“Always loved/love my Cardi ❤️‍🩹,” tweeted Cole after finding out #TheCardiParty included her The Way It Is album track. The former reality show star returning the love to Cardi did not sit well with some of the Barbz.

One Twitter user suggested Keyshia Cole and Cardi B should record a song together. In response to the collaboration request, Cole tweeted, “Oh, that’s why he mad. Cause I said I [love] Cardi? S### lame.”

Then an account using the handle @BowMinaj, likely signifying a Minaj fan is behind the page, replied to Keyshia Cole by tweeting, “A legend like you should have higher standards but I guess 🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️.”

The Oakland-born songstress clapped back, “Keep me out y’all fan rivalry. Cardi said [she] loves my music. She can say that. I love Bardi, I can say that. And I still remain. Legend.”

Cardi B and Keyshia Cole have yet to work together on music. Both Platinum-selling acts have released Hip Hop/R&B collabs. Cardi appeared on songs by vocalists like Lizzo, Normani, and Summer Walker.

“Let It Go” is one of Keyshia Cole’s biggest hits. She partnered with rap legends Lil Kim and Missy Elliott for that track. Cole also collaborated with Nicki Minaj for “I Ain’t Thru” and Remy Ma for “You.”

Always loved/love my Cardi ❤️‍🩹 https://t.co/kG6F161urX — Keyshia Cole (@KeyshiaCole) June 7, 2023

Oh that’s why he mad. Cause I said I live Cardi? S### lame. https://t.co/Da2m7oR7v0 — Keyshia Cole (@KeyshiaCole) June 7, 2023