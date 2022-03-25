Summer Walker Talks Cardi B Blowing Her Mind With “No Love (Extended)” Verse

R&B songstress Summer Walker topped the Billboard 200 chart with her sophomore studio LP Still Over It. That Love Renaissance (LVRN)/Interscope album included guest appearances by Cardi B on “Bitter” and SZA on “No Love.”

Walker decided to create a new version of “No Love” featuring both SZA and Cardi. The all-female collaboration hit DSPs today (March 25). An official music video for the Sonni and ForTheNight-produced song also premiered on YouTube.

Apple Music 1’s Nadeska spoke to the 25-year-old vocalist about her “No Love (Extended Version)” single for New Music Daily. Bronx-bred rapper Cardi B’s contribution to the tune shocked some listeners, including Summer Walker.

“[Cardi] is nice and talented. She surprised me because I didn’t think she was going to switch it up the way she did,” Walker told Nadeska. “She tried something new, but she blew my mind because it was really good. I just let her do what she wanted to do.”

The Atlanta native later added, “I just knew I wanted somebody else on there, but by the time it came out, we didn’t have time to get someone on there. So we just still did it after the fact.”

Cardi B earned praise from other Love Renaissance representatives too. LVRN President Tunde Balogun tweeted, “Looking forward to y’all hearing @iamcardib on no love, she really stepped out of her comfort zone and still killed it! [She’s] the truth.” The label’s co-founder, Justice Baiden, posted, “Cardi B [is] a real star and she a real n####! Hard balance to find.”

“No Love (Extended Version)” is currently among the Top 10 trending videos in YouTube’s music section. Summer Walker’s latest release also became a Top 10 trending topic on Twitter this morning alongside Cardi B’s name.

The original “No Love” peaked at #13 on Billboard’s Hot 100 weekly chart which ranks the most popular songs in America. “Bitter” with Cardi B made it into the Top 40 as well by landing at #25.

Summer Walker scored a huge commercial win with Still Over It. The project opened at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart, breaking the record for the biggest streaming week for a female R&B album. Additionally, Walker tied Taylor Swift’s record for the most songs on the Hot 100 chart in a single week by a female artist (18).

