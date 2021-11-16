Summer Walker Ties Taylor Swift’s Hot 100 Record With ‘Still Over It’ Tracks

Summer Walker earned another music industry accolade thanks to her Still Over It album. The Love Renaissance recording artist’s name is now cemented alongside Country/Pop megastar Taylor Swift in the record books.

According to Billboard, Summer Walker became just the second female artist to land 18 songs on the Hot 100 chart in a single week. Taylor Swift also achieved that feat in September 2019 following the release of her Lover album.

Summer Walker’s “No Love” featuring fellow R&B singer SZA was the highest placed Still Over It song this week. The Sonni and ForTheNight-produced collaboration debuted at #13.

Two other tracks also made it into the Hot 100’s Top 40. “Bitter” with Cardi B opened at #25 on the Billboard rankings. The single “Ex for a Reason” with JT from City Girls currently sits at #33.

.@IAMSUMMERWALKER joins @taylorswift13 as the only female artists in history to place 18 songs on the #Hot100 simultaneously in a single week. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) November 15, 2021

In addition, Summer Walker helped DMV songstress Ari Lennox score her first career Hot 100 entry. Their “Unloyal” duet landed at #48. The legendary production duo known as The Neptunes earned their second credited Hot 100 entry with “Dat Right There.”

Still Over It broke onto the Billboard 200 album chart at #1 with 166,000 first-week units. Additionally, Summer Walker’s sophomore studio LP set a new record for most one-week streams for an album by a female R&B artist.

The commercial success of Still Over It was bolstered by its performance on Apple Music. Still Over It has the biggest 24-hour debut on Apple Music for a female act and the biggest Apple Music debut for an R&B album in the history of the streaming service.