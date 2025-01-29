Casanova Credits Tory Lanez As His Source Of Inspiration To Keep Fighting While Behind Bars

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Casanova said Tory Lanez has been an immense source of support, both mentally and financially.

Casanova has revealed that he finds strength in Tory Lanez’s plight as he continues to navigate his own struggles while being incarcerated.

In a recent interview with XXL from behind bars the Brooklyn rapper shared his thoughts on finding inspiration during challenging times. When asked who inspires him, Casanova didn’t hesitate to name fellow incarcerated artist Tory Lanez. “Tory Lanez is my inspiration because he’s not giving up the fight,” Casanova explained.

On a call with XXL Casanova says Tory Lanez is his inspiration behind bars pic.twitter.com/5ZVzJvGZO0 — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) January 28, 2025

Reflecting on Lanez’s determination, Casanova spoke about why he admired his resilience despite a lack of resources.

“He’s so strong because he has so little,” he said. “And he’s really strong on his innocence. He’s saying that he didn’t do it.”

Casanova acknowledged the skepticism surrounding Lanez’s case but maintained that jury decisions aren’t always foolproof.

“There’s a lot of cases where people went to jail for 25 years, and then proof came out that it wasn’t them,” he noted. “What do they give you? Nothing.”

Lanez’s resolve to keep fighting even after his conviction has also left a lasting impression on Casanova.

“It takes a lot to go to trial, lose, and still stand tall, still fight, still be put in solitary confinement, and still keep it together,” he said.

Despite his circumstances, Lanez found a way to support Casanova both mentally and financially.

“I spoke to him for like two hours a couple of months ago, and he sent me money from the jail,” he revealed. “He said, ‘Cass, I know you got money, but I got money, money.’ I said, ‘Alright, okay, big money.’ And he sent me some money. That dude is strong.”

Both rappers are currently serving time for high-profile convictions. Casanova pleaded guilty to racketeering and drug conspiracy charges in connection with the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang. He was sentenced to over 15 years in prison. Meanwhile, Tory Lanez was convicted in 2023 for shooting Megan Thee Stallion during a 2020 altercation. He received a 10-year prison sentence after rejecting a plea deal. Hear Casanova’s full remarks on Lanez in the post above.