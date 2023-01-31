Chelsea Soccer Star Under Fire For Rapping “N-Word” In A Lil Baby Song

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In July 2022, Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk posted a TikTok video of himself shouting the “n-word” while rapping along to a 2017 freestyle by Lil Baby.

There are rules. True, some are meant to be broken. But one particular rule is non-negotiable, and Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk is under fire for breaking it. In July 2022, the very white Mudryk posted a TikTok video of himself shouting the “n-word” while rapping along to a 2017 freestyle by Lil Baby, which was recently leaked online. Naturally, Mudryk was chastised for using the racial slur.

In fact, the Chelsea Dodgers tweeted on Tuesday (January 31) that “The Football Association has opened an investigation into a video which showed Mykhailo Mudryk using the N-word in a TikTok video. Mudryk was reciting a 2017 freestyle rap by American artist Lil baby which contained the N-word.”

🚨 The Football Association has opened an investigation into a video which showed Mykhailo Mudryk using the N-word in a TikTok video.



Mudryk was reciting a 2017 freestyle rap by American artist Lil Baby which contained the N-word.#CFC



(@TheAthleticFC) — Chelsea Dodgers 🧢 (@TheBlueDodger) January 31, 2023

Kick It Out, soccer’s leading football anti-racism group, said: “We condemn the use of all racial slurs, including the N-word irrespective of context. The N-word is deeply offensive and the use of this term by high-profile figures in football can only serve to alienate people from the game.”

Mudryk’s team issued a response and apologized for his actions, writing, “It is important that footballers use their significant platform in a positive way, and we’re encouraged to see that Mudryk has acknowledged the hurt caused by his use of this offensive slur. Mykhailo is deeply sorry for any offense caused by the video posted on his TikTok account last July.

“Whilst his intention was solely to recite lyrics of a song, Mykhailo regrets his decision and wholeheartedly accepts it was not appropriate. The video has since been removed.”

Lyrics or not, white people are not allowed to use that word—ever. No exceptions.

There are rules.