Chief Keef Mourns Granny In IG Post: I Miss You Too Much

On Sunday (March 13), Sosa hops on Instagram. There he tried to make sense of his unexpected grief. Chief Keef is mourning his granny. “I miss you too much,” he openly shares.

Needless to say, Time can be bittersweet. There is always too much of it. Or, devastatingly not enough. Certainly, the Chicagoan can relate. In fact, he pens a heartfelt message which details the depth of his despair.

Of course, the lyrical phenom understands the power of the pen. Perhaps, this is why he can cathartically address his aching heart. Not only was she his grandmother — Margaret Louise Carter — is also the lady who loving raised him.

In the past, Sosa has different experiences with death. As, a child of The Chi’s genocide, he has experienced varying degrees of grief. However, it is the unexpected loss of Ms. Carter, which seems to have him utterly distraught.

The Message

So, the “On Gang” Glory Boy openly shares his pain. Moreover, it appears he expertly uses the stream of consciousness approach. He writes, ” Im so happy i got to make you proud[.] granny never thought this would happen to me, cant believe my grammy just dipped on me[.]

Of course, pure sincerity envelops his words. Next he adds, “ima miss you too much and im sorry grandma[.] i really i am i would give all this s### up just to start over because i know what to do now especially with you granny[.] Soon, a resigned confidence surfaces.

“i aint gonna write hella s### cause i rather tell you when ever we talk again. Im happy me and sis gave you braggin rights!” exclaims the architect of Drill. Soon, Sosa gives out loving instructions. “Tell my uncle Keef i said i miss him everyday wish i could show him i did al the things he was telling me i wasnt doing!” suggests the respected rapper.

The Heartbreak

Finally, Chief Keef offers up his complete angst. The lyrical phenom adds, “Cant believe you just bounced like that ima miss you every minute LOUISE[.] Even though, words can never perfectly express emotion, the musician comes very close.

“sorry about everything i took you through growing up. I hope heaven got facebook for you,” confesses Keef. “I thought you would live til atleast 98 granny! Margaret Louise Carter,” admits the acclaimed artist, “if i woulda knew that christmas hug was our last hug i woulda held on longer[.] granny i woulda not let you go no where.”

Effortlessly, he sums up the message with the following. “Ill always remember you dont like “fixing to” ima be like nike on everything im doing and ima “just do it” (Oh yeah i retired my granny 11 years ago),” through his keystrokes. success works to assuage his grief.

At this time, AllHipHop.com extends its most heartfelt condolences.