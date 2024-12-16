Chlöe Bailey & Burna Boy’s Nigeria Link-Up Sparks Romance Rumors 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chlöe Bailey was greeted as Burna Boy’s “wife” on arrival in Lagos, Nigeria, before getting cozy in a nightclub with the “African Giant.”

Chlöe Bailey and Burna Boy set tongues wagging after stepping out together in Lagos, Nigeria, over the weekend, looking very booed up.

The R&B singer touched down in the African Giant’s homeland of Nigeria on Sunday (December 15). A convoy awaited her at the airport, rumored to have been sent by Burna Boy, with one person referring to her as Odogwu’s “wife.”

“Odogwu” is a title Used in the Igbo region of Nigeria and one Burna Boy has taken on for himself, meaning a “leader,” “great man,” or “hero.”

CHLOE BAILEY, BURNA BOY’S GIRLFRIEND. ODOGWU WIFE NA ODOGWU! 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/paS0xahMx1 — benny. (@benny7gg) December 16, 2024

Other footage shows Chlöe Bailey hopping in Burna Boy’s Lambo for a night on the town.

Burna Boy & Chloe Bailey 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/oBkXdNlMMx — Trin Bean 💋 (@ItsTrinBean) December 16, 2024

how Burna Boy and Chloe Bailey pulled up to the club. 🏎️💨 pic.twitter.com/KEWuHWuJjY — benny. (@benny7gg) December 16, 2024

Later in the evening, the pair were seen putting on a cozy display in a private section. https://x.com/psavannahhh/status/1868512371523953080

Fans were stunned by the joint appearance, with one writing, “Lmaooo I didn’t see this coming.”

Another person mentioned Burna Boy’s famous ex, Stefflon Don, teasing, “I hope Chloe Bailey know how to rap in Patois cause Steff writing her verse as we speak.”

I hope Chloe Bailey know how to rap in Patois cause Steff writing her verse as we speak https://t.co/NZzmNslYNw — oluwatise (@maintishe) December 16, 2024

It’s not just Burna and Bailey out in Lagos. The singer’s ex-boyfriend Gunna is also scheduled to appear in the Nigerian city during the nation’s “Detty December” festivities. Gunna is slated to perform at a festival later this week.

Meanwhile, Chlöe Bailey recently caused a stir after revealing her past infatuation with Kendrick Lamar. She was forced to clarify her remarks when fans accused her of trying to shoot her shot with the engaged rapper.

“I’m not shooting my shot at a married man,” Bailey said on Instagram Live last month. “I was talking about years and years ago.”