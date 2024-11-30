Chlöe Bailey Talks Her “Kendrick Lamar Phase”—Confesses She Believed They’d Be Together

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chlöe Bailey opens up about her intense admiration for Kendrick Lamar.

Chlöe Bailey just dropped a major bombshell during her recent Instagram Live session, revealing that she once was seriously obsessed with Kendrick Lamar.

In a candid moment during the live stream Bailey spoke to viewers about her infatuation with Lamar at an early age, just as his latest album GNX continues to dominate the internet and social media at-large. Though Bailey was previously known for her flings with other rappers such as Gunna, she admitted to her Instagram followers that she was convinced she was destined to end up with Lamar.

“I had a Kendrick Lamar phase and I was convinced I was going to be with him,” Bailey confesed.

Bailey, who’s known for her unapologetic honesty with fans, continued by recalling her intense admiration for the West Coast rapper and his early mixtapes.

“I loved him when I was younger so much from Section 80, even the mixtape before that that had ‘Alien Girl’ on it,” she said.

But it wasn’t just a fleeting crush, and Bailey went on to reveal that her love for Kendrick Lamar ran deep for many years.

“I’ve been a diehard Kendrick fan from day one,” she said. “I haven’t just hopped on the bandwagon now, but I’m happy a lot of people are hopping on the bandwagon.”

It wasn’t just a one-time obsession, though, as Bailey admitted, “I had phases” and went on to explain that Lamar was only one of many artists she went through intense periods of fandom for.

“I had a James Fauntleroy phase,” she quipped. “I had a Frank Ocean phase. I had a Twigs phase. I had a Tune-Yards phase. I had a Kendrick Lamar phase.”

Despite the crush fading, Bailey’s love for Kendrick Lamar’s music has clearly stayed strong over the years. When the conversation turned to his recent surprise album GNX, she couldn’t contain her excitement.

“I’ve had it on repeat for the past four or five days since it’s been out,” she said, revealing that she’s been thoroughly immersed in the album. “I love ‘man in the garden,’ what else… I love ‘luther.’ I love ‘reincarnated.’ I love ‘tv off,’ of course.”

While it seems Bailey may not be planning a future with Kendrick Lamar anytime soon, it’s clear she’ll always have a special place in her heart for his music. As fans continue to obsess over his latest project, it looks like Chlöe is leading the way with her deep love for K-Dot’s art.

Watch the full video clip taken from her live in the post above.