Chopper Says Diddy’s Son Justin Combs Called Him “Talking Gangsta” Over Viral Interview

Chopper has a lot to say about Diddy and his son Justin Combs.

Chopper, former member of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ MTV reality TV show Making the Band, is yet again divulging details about his experiences with the Combs family.

In a new and even more candid interview with The Art of Dialogue, Chopper dished about a recent tense verbal exchange with Diddy’s son Justin Combs. The fiery interaction initially began when Justin contacted Chopper on Instagram.

“He called me on Instagram,” Chopper revealed. “I’m like, ‘what is this?’ So I pick up and I’m like, ‘What’s happenin’? He was like, ‘Man, I don’t appreciate what you’re doing to my daddy.'” According to Chopper, the conversation quickly escalated as Justin adopted what he felt was a confrontational tone.

“He was talking gangster to me,” he admitted. “I had to let him know I will beat the sh*t out his lil ass.” Despite the heated exchange, Chopper said he tried to maintain some perspective, recalling seeing Justin as a young boy. “I ain’t feel no way. I know at the end of the day he was hurt.”

However, Chopper made his view clear that both his presence and patience has far greater of an impact on Justin’s life than he may be aware of.

“You enjoying the fruits of your labor and part of the fruits your little spoiled ass is enjoying is off Da Band as well,” he said. “So n####, shut up. Just shut your ass up and go some f###### where.”

In another separate interview he appeared in for the same platform last month, Chopper not only speculated about Diddy’s sexuality, suggesting he’s “bisexual” and likes to “play a lot in life” he also claimed he witnessed an incident with his own eyes. Chopper alleged he saw Puffy “tonguing down” a “powerful” male figure in the music industry, although he did not name the mystery man.

He claimed, “I walked in the studio and seen two powerful men doing things that was uncomfortable to my eyes.”

Despite his initial remarks, Chopper declared, “Yes, f###### right that n#### gay!” adding, “But I don’t think someone being gay is bad. If that’s their preference, that’s their preference.”

Check out the clip from the previous interview in the post below.

Former Bad Boy artist Chopper reveals Diddy is gay and says he caught Diddy tongue kissing another powerful man in the music industry.



(🎥 The Art Of Dialogue/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/uAi7Q2aEQz — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) January 9, 2025