Chrisean Rock’s Sister Responds To Abuse Allegations On “Baddies” Premiere 

On Sunday night, the episode of “Baddies Midwest” featuring Chrisean Rock’s abuse allegations against her sister Tesehki of abuse aired.

Chrisean Rock is catching heat online after an episode of Baddies Midwest aired featuring the rapper accusing her sister Tesehki of molesting her as a child.

The trailer for the premier of the Zeus network show made waves when it aired last week with Rock making serious allegations. She accused Tesehki of forcing her into an alleged sex act when Chrisean Rock was just seven years old. Tesehki was stunned by the allegation and threatened to sue for defamation of character.

However, on Sunday night (November 3), fans of the show got to see the situation play out in full. The sisters address the allegations, with Tesehki claiming that Rock’s story doesn’t add up.

“Y’all telling me stories I’ve never heard, Chrisean,” she said. “Why would you be in my house if I ever did some weird s### to you? This is not making sense bro.”

Tesehki then became irate and stormed off. “I’m done talking,” she added. “Y’all about to p### me off and when I cry, I punch.”

Chrisean Rock Fans React To Allegations Against Sister Tesehki

Baddies Midwest was trending online as social media shared their thoughts on the show.

“I really think Chrisean has a mental illness, manipulative af and jealous of Tesehki,” one person shared. “They both went through trauma as children but to blame her and try to tarnish her character is f###### crazy.”

I really think Chrisean has a mental illness, manipulative af and jealous of Tesehki.. They both went through trauma as children but to blame her and try to tarnish her character is f###### crazy #BaddiesMidwest — QueM$ney. (@QueMoneyyy) November 4, 2024

“I love Tesekhi so much and Chrisean is a pathological PROVEN liar,” added another. “She’s clearly jealous bcuz she’s not loved. Brung the baby for a shield on god smh. The egotistical girl who said fck zeus they’re using me for my platform begging nat for a look smh.”

I love Tesekhi so much and Chrisean is a pathological PROVEN liar. She’s clearly jealous bcuz she’s not loved. Brung the baby for a shield on god smh. The egotistical girl who said fck zeus they’re using me for my platform begging nat for a look smh #baddiesmidwest pic.twitter.com/KAvpXH1SIf — Peia Alexander (@Peia_Alexander) November 4, 2024

“Anything Chrisean says after Tesehki leaving is invalid,” a third said. “Because she kept asking you to tell your story say your peace and you said nothing…….. so now that she’s gone you wanna keep throwing out these allegations.”

Anything Chrisean says after Tesehki leaving is invalid because she kept asking you to tell your story say your peace and you said nothing…….. so now that she’s gone you wanna keep throwing out these allegations #BaddiesMidwest pic.twitter.com/tT0IUKGv9P — Ďęş (@ThaBestWay) November 4, 2024

Check out some other reactions below.

Chrisean talking about tesehki was a stripper knowing THATS HOW tesehki supported the whole family financially is so disgusting wtf #BaddiesMidWest pic.twitter.com/Uw7GFm97Ef — 𝓘𝓪𝔂 🌅𐚁 (@IisteIaic) November 4, 2024

Chrisean called a meeting to talk to Tesehki after accusing her of SA and then don't wanna talk & saying lets move forward?? #BaddiesMidwest pic.twitter.com/xXhyZrWBtn — s. (@Shan_icee) November 4, 2024

I did not need a whole episode of triggering family drama! #BaddiesMidwest pic.twitter.com/I9aSU7lRDd — Ariel (@locd_leobabe) November 4, 2024

I’m so tired of Chrisean bringing up God in her b#######! #BaddiesMidwest pic.twitter.com/W6EkUvOjck — Ďęş (@ThaBestWay) November 4, 2024