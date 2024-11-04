Chrisean Rock’s Sister Responds To Abuse Allegations On “Baddies” Premiere 

Chrisean Rock is catching heat online after an episode of Baddies Midwest aired featuring the rapper accusing her sister Tesehki of molesting her as a child.
The trailer for the premier of the Zeus network show made waves when it aired last week with Rock making serious allegations. She accused Tesehki of forcing her into an alleged sex act when Chrisean Rock was just seven years old. Tesehki was stunned by the allegation and threatened to sue for defamation of character.
However, on Sunday night (November 3), fans of the show got to see the situation play out in full. The sisters address the allegations, with Tesehki claiming that Rock’s story doesn’t add up.
“Y’all telling me stories I’ve never heard, Chrisean,” she said. “Why would you be in my house if I ever did some weird s### to you? This is not making sense bro.”
Tesehki then became irate and stormed off. “I’m done talking,” she added. “Y’all about to p### me off and when I cry, I punch.”
Chrisean Rock Fans React To Allegations Against Sister Tesehki
Baddies Midwest was trending online as social media shared their thoughts on the show.
“I really think Chrisean has a mental illness, manipulative af and jealous of Tesehki,” one person shared. “They both went through trauma as children but to blame her and try to tarnish her character is f###### crazy.”
“I love Tesekhi so much and Chrisean is a pathological PROVEN liar,” added another. “She’s clearly jealous bcuz she’s not loved. Brung the baby for a shield on god smh. The egotistical girl who said fck zeus they’re using me for my platform begging nat for a look smh.”
“Anything Chrisean says after Tesehki leaving is invalid,” a third said. “Because she kept asking you to tell your story say your peace and you said nothing…….. so now that she’s gone you wanna keep throwing out these allegations.”
Check out some other reactions below.