Chrisean Rock Fights Two Women As She Tries To Get Blueface In Her Car—All While Pregnant?

Chrisean Rock announced she was pregnant with Blueface’s child over the weekend, prompting the rapper to demand a DNA test. Simultaneously, he claimed they were “officially done” after months of drag-out fights, social media arguments, arrests and sex tape leaks. Oh yeah, and that ridiculous reality show, Blueface & Chrisean: Crazy In Love. But like a bad car accident, people can’t seem to look away. Case in point, TMZ just obtained footage of yet another violent incident involving the couple.

Apparently, Blueface was throwing a birthday party on Saturday (January 21) at his home near Los Angeles’ Chatsworth neighborhood. Witnesses claim Chrisean Rock showed up unannounced and attempted to get Blueface alone. As Blueface tried to make his escape in one of his vehicles, Rock followed him like a lovesick puppy but wound up in a street brawl instead. A woman filming the altercation noted Blueface was already safe in another car when Chrisean Rock started wailing on two other women on the pavement. “She’s trying to kill this girl!” the woman filming says in shock. “She’s on drugs.”

Remember, this is just two days after Chrisean Rock claimed she was pregnant and not long after Blueface supposedly broke up with her. If she’s indeed carrying a child, wouldn’t she be much more careful with the precious cargo? Or was the pregnancy announcement just a ploy to get Blueface back?

Whatever the case, Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s messy relationship obviously isn’t getting any better. Rock’s intense passion for the “Thotiana” rapper consistently has her acting out and he doesn’t appear to mind, at least not that much. If he did, he would have left a long time ago, right?

The fallout from their toxic relationship is beginning to have very real life consequences for Blueface. As he tweeted on Sunday (January 22): “They tryna take my 2nd house because the police has labeled it as a ‘nuisance’ to the area due to…to many 911 calls for Robbery shootings fights ETC.”

Blueface also took aim at Akademiks, but that’s another story. We’ll leave you with this: Chrisean Rock and her on-again, off-again boyfriend need to get it together if there’s a baby on board. If not, maybe it’s time to go their separate ways and try to heal. Either way, it’s going to be a long road.