Chrisean Rock Challenges Jaidyn Alexis With $500K Offer To Resolve Their Drama  

Blueface’s baby mommas, Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis, traded words again, but this time, Rock had a lucrative offer for her former rival.

Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis are reigniting their ongoing feud, once again clashing online over Blueface, the father of their children.

Earlier this week, Alexis put Blueface on blast, accusing him of sleeping with her former friend and his friend’s girlfriend while they were together.

On Tuesday (March 4), Alexis fired off some tweets dissing Blueface and seemingly questioned why Rock is with the rapper.

“who marry a n#### who don’t call his kids and owe child support,” she wrote. “Just give me my moneyyyyyyy.”

Rock responded the following morning with a series of lengthy posts. However, after turning over a new leaf after release from prison, Rock attempted to extend an olive branch.

“I married him because I took a risk on love. You worried about why I married him I’m wondering why our kids ain’t fully met ?’ she wrote. “I truly empathize with what you’re going through.”

She also called out Alexis for trashing Blueface online and attempted to justify him not contacting their children from behind bars.

“Nobody wins beefing over penis! Beefing with you is childish and our kids are related,” she continued. “Instead put all that energy into your craft. & btw I’m taking this advice as well.”

Jaidyn Alexis Responds To Chrisean Rock

Nonetheless, Alexis ignored Rock, tweeting, “Chrisean I wouldn’t read all that even if I was paid to for the love of god s###.”

Rock fired back with “U replied which mean u read it!” insisting she was trying to help her out. She claimed Alexis was “screaming bout money and child support,” suggesting she was crashing out online because booking dried up after Blueface was jailed.

After several more tweets back and forth, Chrisean Rock claimed she and Jaidyn Alexis profit from the situation.

“You bein hurt is understandable but dang let s### go already,” she stated. “I’m not beefing with u anymore i can get us 500k just for a sit down like really make some money u crying bout child support that doesn’t exist.”

Alexis did not respond and it doesn’t look like she’ll be taking Rock up on her offer any time soon.