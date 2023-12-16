Christian Keyes Claims He Was Sexually Assaulted And It Was A “Mentor”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Christian Keyes is exposing a bad man that allegedly tried to have sex with him. But who is the accused perp?

Yo, check this out! There’s some serious buzz going around about Christian Keyes, an actor that is a friend of the site. We have interviewed him and also he’s frat brothers with our co-founder Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur. Mr. Keyes is throwing some heavy allegations out there and he’s got PROOF, he says. This whole drama unfolded on December 16 (Saturday) when Christian came forward with a shocking video statement.

Christian has made a number of claims, saying the person who did this is someone he deeply respected. He’s got some heavy accusations! He said he was offered a fancy car worth $100K just to strip down naked. He said it is time to take it to the next level. He plans to file a police report and handing over all the evidence to the authorities.

In his video, he gave details.

The actor talks about a party where he got too lit (blame it on the Hennessy) and crashed at the mentor dude’s guest house. Things took a turn when the guy tried to make a move on him, literally getting in the bed witih him. Christian regrets not speaking up sooner, worried about how many other young cats might have been in the same boat.

Now, Christian didn’t drop any names in his statement, but the streets are talking. A lot of folks are connecting the dots to Tyler Perry, especially since Christian’s been one of Tyler’s main stars and openly called him a mentor in past interviews. On top of that, the person is filthy rich. This does not mean he is implicating TP. We can only wait and see about that.

I will say this: I hope not. We have seen Tyler turn into a real force. If he levies this against the billionaire…all hell will break loose. Who else could it be? Weigh in down in the comments.

Here is the full video from his Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/C05tvAtsw0D/?hl=en