Actor Christian Keyes Talks About Being Single & His Hit Music

Christian Keyes of the hit show “All The Queen’s Men” talks about his hit songs and being single! Check it out!

Christian Keyes, the multi-talented actor, singer and songwriter, recently sat down to discuss his chart-topping music and his role in the hit BET show “All The Queen’s Men.”

Keyes, who had not released any music in about a decade, felt it was time to return to the music scene.

“It was time, man,” he told AllHipHop‘s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur. “I hadn’t put out any music in about 10 years or so, and you know, and god kept nudging me like, ‘Hey, you know, I’m blessing you in acting…you’re selling shows. You got to listen, even if you’re a little nervous.'”

His return to music has been successful, with songs suchc as “I’m Alright,” “Under That Veil

and “I Know” hitting the charts. Keyes’ soulful R&B tracks have resonated with fans, earning him a spot on top playlists and music charts.

Keyes also discussed his single status and his song “Under That Veil,” which he described as a manifestation of what he wants.

“I’m currently single, so I don’t have a lady at the moment,” he said. “I’d like to rectify that very soon. [The song] was pretty much a manifestation of what I want. You got to declare what you want sometimes, and that is a goal when it’s going to be right.”

In addition to his music, Keyes is known for his role in the BET show “All The Queen’s Men.” The show, based on the popular book by Christian Keyes, follows the life of a female strip club owner and her male exotic dancers.

With his chart-topping music and successful acting career, Christian Keyes continues to make his mark in the entertainment industry.

His dedication to his craft and his ability to connect with his audience through his music and acting roles have solidified his place as a multi-talented artist to watch.