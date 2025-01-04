Ciara Talks Relationship Journey With Hubby Russell Wilson & Strategy For Even More Kids

Ciara opens up about her storybook romance with Russell Wilson. Learn about their unique first meeting and how they’ve built a beautiful life together.

Ciara’s love story with husband Russell Wilson is truly one of those story book romances that’ll have you tearing up before you get anywhere near the ending of the novel.

The Atlanta-bred vocalist proves such is true during here recent appearance on Summer Walker’s podcast, during which she spoke about the first time she met the veteran NFL QB along with how easily they have blended their lives together. The singer described their first meeting as unique and low-key.

“The first time that we met in person was a really unique situation,” Ciara shared. “When you’re public figures, oftentimes if you try to go outside like normal people, they’ll put a label on you like you’re automatically dating.”

To avoid any public speculation, the pair decided to meet at her house. “At that time, it was me and my dad and my son, Future,” she said. “We were talking about where we’re gonna go eat out, and we were like, you know what, it’s better to just meet inside.”

Ciara recounted the moment Wilson showed his willingness to embrace her family from the start and how it led to her epiphany that he just might the one for her. “My dad and my son are here, and then he was like, ‘It’s alright. I gotta meet him anyway,'” she recalled. “When he walked away that first day, I knew. I never had that feeling in my life.”

Wilson apparently felt the same. “He had a friend with him, and he said to him, ‘I think she’s the one,'” she said.

Ciara immediately called her best friend to share her excitement, saying, “I told her, ‘I don’t want to jinx anything, but I think he’s the one.'”

Reflecting on their family dynamic, Ciara expressed deep admiration for Russell’s role as a father. “I love how he fully just embraced it, took my son in as his own,” she said. “I hate when people try to say a man won’t come and treat all your kids equal. He’s just such a good dad.” She noted the beauty of blended families and praised Russell as a “green flag” in her life.

As the conversation shifted to family growth, Ciara hinted at the possibility of more children. “Our family keeps on growing,” she said with a laugh. “He was talking about some Cinco. I’m like, ‘High five, I love you.'” Ciara has long envisioned a big family, saying, “I’ve always said I would have five kids.”

With their current family’s carefully spaced age gaps — her youngest, Win, is nearly one, Sienna is seven and Future is 10 — Ciara joked about the challenge of twins potentially disrupting their rhythm.

“What would you do if you messed around and your last baby was twins?” Walker asked. Ciara’s response was full of optimism. “I’d honestly be happy,” she said. “Because then I know we put a period on it. We’re done.”

Watch the interview clip in the post above.