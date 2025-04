Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Claressa Shields addressed viral pregnancy speculation after a recent appearance with Papoose sent the rumor mill into overdrive.

Claressa Shields dismissed pregnancy rumors and doubled down on her boxing goals after a viral video of her stepping out of a car driven by her boyfriend Papoose led to speculation.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist addressed the gossip head-on via Instagram.

“Y’ALL want me to be pregnant by @papoose so bad,” she wrote. “I’m not pregnant I had just ate [laughing emojis] damn!”

The buzz began after a clip circulated showing Shields exiting a vehicle with Papoose behind the wheel. Some viewers speculated she looked pregnant, prompting a wave of social media chatter.

Shields quickly clarified the situation during an Instagram Live.

“If I was pregnant I would announce it to the whole world like I did when me and Papoose came out,” she stated. “I will let you guys know, okay. It would be our internet child.”

She made it clear that motherhood isn’t on her immediate agenda. “I don’t want to have a kid this year. It’s a couple girls a#### I want to kick,” she said. “Hopefully, it can happen next year, and then if it doesn’t, the year after that. But not right now.”

Shields and Papoose went public with their relationship after an online spat with the rapper’s estranged wife, Remy Ma.

Since then, Pap has been a visible presence in Shields’ life, even performing during her ring walk and helping her with her gear before a match.

Papoose Shows Love To Claress Shields On Her Birthday

Papoose also posted a birthday tribute to Shields, calling her “a great person who’s always smiling/happy” and expressing his love for her. Shields has spoken positively about their relationship, calling Papoose “a sweetheart” and noting, “It feels good to love somebody and they love you back.”

Their romance hasn’t been without controversy. Remy Ma publicly accused Papoose of cheating with Claressa Shields, releasing alleged messages between the two. Papoose fired back by accusing Remy of having multiple boyfriends and Shield dismissed the accusations as drama.