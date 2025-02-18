Comedian Godfrey Claims He Discovered “Uncle Phil” Actor Was Gay Due To His Hands

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Do you think Comedian Godfrey was wrong for speaking about the late James Avery like this?

Comedian Godfrey has revealed how an encounter with the late James Avery led him to his theory about the decease actor’s sexual preference.

The outspoken comic has set the internet ablaze with his recent claims about Avery, who’s obviously best known for his fatherly role as “Uncle Phil” on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. During a candid discussion, Godfrey alleged that Avery was “gay as hell” and recalled a moment that made him realize it.

“I had to do audience coordinating for the Gospel Awards when I first started comedy in Chicago,” Godfrey explained. “Behind the scenes, James Avery was there. Mike Tyson, Farrakhan, everybody was there.”

WAIT, WHAT?! Comedian Godfrey Says He Realized Uncle Phil (James Avery) Was Gay After Noticing His Hand Gestures! pic.twitter.com/dAFJSP6p5e — livebitez (@livebitez) February 17, 2025

Godfrey went on to describe the atmosphere backstage, claiming that many of the gospel performers were “getting very gay” and that Avery stood out in particular.

“I saw him, he was flamboyant,” he said. “I was like, ‘this Uncle Phil? Uncle Phil is Aunt Phil?’”

The comedian continued by describing Avery’s mannerisms with his hands.

“He was like, ‘Girl,’” he said, adding that he was shocked to see the actor’s more feminine side. “He was such a great actor. You would never know.”

Avery’s alleged sexuality was not the only revelation in Godfrey’s discussion. He also claimed that other notable actors and musicians from past generations, including Family Matters star Reginald VelJohnson, were secretly part of the LGBTQ+ community.

While Godfrey being one of the more notable public figures to speculate about Avery’s sexuality, he isn’t the only individual who has taken to the rumor in recent years. Last year, a number of users on Twitter defended Avery against allegations that he was secretly a closeted man, dispelling the rumors as completely fabricated.

“Did they just say James Avery is gay and went with it??? Looooooooool this man played a gay role as a guest on greys anatomy now you put it on him?? This is crazy,” a user wrote in a tweet last April.

They must have seen pics from the scene or something and ran with it 💀😭 — DR. LUMAR (@LucyyKT) April 23, 2024

James Avery, beloved for his role as the strict but loving father figure on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, passed away on December 31, 2013, due to complications from open-heart surgery. He was 68 years old. Watch the clip from the interview in the post above.